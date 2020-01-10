e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Education / WBPSC clerk admit card 2019 to be released today, download at pscwbapplication.in

WBPSC clerk admit card 2019 to be released today, download at pscwbapplication.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will on Friday, January 10 release the admit card for clerkship Part 1 examination 2019 (Advt. No. 05/2019).

education Updated: Jan 10, 2020 12:35 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will on Friday, January 10 release the admit card for clerkship Part 1 examination 2019.
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will on Friday, January 10 release the admit card for clerkship Part 1 examination 2019.(pscwbapplication.in)
         

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will on Friday, January 10 release the admit card for clerkship Part 1 examination 2019 (Advt. No. 05/2019). The clerk part 1 examination will be held on January 25, 2020 in two sessions (10am to 11.30 am) and (2 pm to 3.30 pm..

Those who have applied for the WBPSC clerk examination 2019 can download their part 1 exam admit card at apscwbapplication.in.

WBPSC clerk part 1 admit card 2019 can be downloaded by following the steps given below:

1) Visit the official WBPSC website at http://pscwbapplication.in/ 2) click on the link for ‘admit card’ 3) Key in the rquired details and submit 4) Your admit card will be displayed 5) Download and take its print out of the same

Candidates must keep the admit card safely and carry it to the examination Centre. Calculator, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets of communication will not be allowed in the examination hall.

The Part 1 of the examination will be of objective nature, while Part 2 will be written (conventional type). Part 1 will have 100 one mark multiple choice objective type questions on English (30 marks), General Studies (40 marks) and Arithmetic (30 marks). The duration of examination will be 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The elementary knowledge in Computers and typing on computer will be judged after aspirants clear Part I and Part II.

tags
top news
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
Gauri Lankesh murder accused arrested from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Gauri Lankesh murder accused arrested from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, meets activists held during CAA protests
Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, meets activists held during CAA protests
Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world
Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri LankaArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberSSC CHSL 2019UPTET 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News