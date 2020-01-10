WBPSC clerk admit card 2019 to be released today, download at pscwbapplication.in

education

Jan 10, 2020

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will on Friday, January 10 release the admit card for clerkship Part 1 examination 2019 (Advt. No. 05/2019). The clerk part 1 examination will be held on January 25, 2020 in two sessions (10am to 11.30 am) and (2 pm to 3.30 pm..

Those who have applied for the WBPSC clerk examination 2019 can download their part 1 exam admit card at apscwbapplication.in.

WBPSC clerk part 1 admit card 2019 can be downloaded by following the steps given below:

1) Visit the official WBPSC website at http://pscwbapplication.in/ 2) click on the link for ‘admit card’ 3) Key in the rquired details and submit 4) Your admit card will be displayed 5) Download and take its print out of the same

Candidates must keep the admit card safely and carry it to the examination Centre. Calculator, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets of communication will not be allowed in the examination hall.

The Part 1 of the examination will be of objective nature, while Part 2 will be written (conventional type). Part 1 will have 100 one mark multiple choice objective type questions on English (30 marks), General Studies (40 marks) and Arithmetic (30 marks). The duration of examination will be 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The elementary knowledge in Computers and typing on computer will be judged after aspirants clear Part I and Part II.