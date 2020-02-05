WBPSC Clerkship prelims answer key 2019 released at pscwbapplication.in

education

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 15:52 IST

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Wednesday, February 5 released the answer key for clerkship prelims examination 2019. The clerkship prelims examination was held on January 25, 2020. The answer key has been released for both forenoon session and afternoon session exams.

Those who had appeared in the WBPSC clerk prelims examination 2019 can download their answer key at http://pscwbapplication.in/

How to download WBPSC Clerk prelims answer key 2019:

1) Visit the official WBPSC website at pscwbapplication.in2) click on the link for ‘answer key’ 3) A pdf file containing the answer Key will appear on the screen 4) Download and take its print out of the same

Candidates can challenge the answer key from within seven days from February 7 by accessing the link www.pscwbapplication.in and https://wbpsc.gov.in. Any objection raised after the stipulated time will not be considered.

The prelims examination was of objective nature, while Part 2 examination will be written (conventional type). WBPSC clerk prelims exam had 100 one mark multiple choice objective type questions on English (30 marks), General Studies (40 marks) and Arithmetic (30 marks).