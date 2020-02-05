e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / WBPSC Clerkship prelims answer key 2019 released at pscwbapplication.in

WBPSC Clerkship prelims answer key 2019 released at pscwbapplication.in

WBPSC clerkship prelims answer key 2019 : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Wednesday, February 5 released the answer key for clerkship prelims examination 2019.

education Updated: Feb 05, 2020 15:52 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Wednesday, February 5 released the answer key for clerkship prelims examination 2019.
West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Wednesday, February 5 released the answer key for clerkship prelims examination 2019. (pscwbapplication.in)
         

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on Wednesday, February 5 released the answer key for clerkship prelims examination 2019. The clerkship prelims examination was held on January 25, 2020. The answer key has been released for both forenoon session and afternoon session exams.

Those who had appeared in the WBPSC clerk prelims examination 2019 can download their answer key at http://pscwbapplication.in/

How to download WBPSC Clerk prelims answer key 2019:

1) Visit the official WBPSC website at pscwbapplication.in2) click on the link for ‘answer key’ 3) A pdf file containing the answer Key will appear on the screen 4) Download and take its print out of the same

Candidates can challenge the answer key from within seven days from February 7 by accessing the link www.pscwbapplication.in and https://wbpsc.gov.in. Any objection raised after the stipulated time will not be considered.

The prelims examination was of objective nature, while Part 2 examination will be written (conventional type). WBPSC clerk prelims exam had 100 one mark multiple choice objective type questions on English (30 marks), General Studies (40 marks) and Arithmetic (30 marks).

tags
top news
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
Court sets 7-day deadline for Delhi gang rape convicts to file petitions against execution
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
‘Make in India, for India and for the world’: PM Modi at DefExpo
Sajad Lone, PDP’s Waheed Para released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir
Sajad Lone, PDP’s Waheed Para released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News