Home / Education / West Bengal D.El.Ed 2020 admission schedule released at wbbpe.org

West Bengal D.El.Ed 2020 admission schedule released at wbbpe.org

West Bengal D.El.Ed 2020: The online registration process will begin from August 10, 2020, and will conclude on August 31, 2020.

education Updated: Aug 01, 2020 19:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal D.El.Ed 2020.
West Bengal D.El.Ed 2020.(HT file )
         

West Bengal D.El.Ed 2020: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Friday released the admission schedule for two years D.El.Ed. regular programme for the 2020-21 session on its official website. Interested candidates can check the schedule online at wbbpe.org.

The online registration process will begin from August 10, 2020, and will conclude on August 31, 2020.

In order to apply for the admission process, candidates would have scored 50% marks in high school or class 12th board examinations. For SC, ST, OBC, Ph, and Ex-Servicemen category candidates must have scored at least 45% marks in class 12 board examinations. The category certificate must be issued by the competent authority of West Bengal.

“Details regarding eligibility and admission procedures will be available from 02 p.m. of 10-08- 2020 in the websites: www.wbbpe.org & http://wbbprimaryeducation.org,” read the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the admission schedule.

