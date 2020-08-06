e-paper
West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2020 declared at wbresults.nic.in, check direct link here

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2020.
The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development on Thursday declared the results of Higher Secondary (Vocational) examination on its official website.

Here’s a direct link to check West Bengal Higher Secondary (Vocational) examination results.

How to check West Bengal HS Vocational Results 2020:

Visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination, 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

