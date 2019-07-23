e-paper
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2019

West Bengal Para Medical Entrance Result 2019 declared, check SMFWBEE merit list

SMFWBEE Result 2019: State Medical Faculty of West Bengal has announced the results of the entrance examinations for admission to Para Medical Courses in different medical colleges/govt institutions, non-government affiliated institutions in the state.

education Updated: Jul 23, 2019 19:37 IST
State Medical Faculty of West Bengal has announced the results of the entrance examinations for admission to Para Medical Courses in different medical colleges/govt institutions, non-government affiliated institutions in the state.

The result of the exam held on July 14 is available online at the official website of SMFWB at smfwb.in.

Candidates can also download their rank cards by using their log-in ID and password and logging in the online admission facility. As the website has slowed down due to heavy traffic candidates may have to wait and try again to log in.

The roll number wise combined merit list for Entrance Examinations for Admission to Para Medical Courses (SMFWBEE) 2019 has also been released.

Here are the links to check the other category merit list released:

Merit List of “OBC-A” Candidates for SMFWBEE 2019

Merit List of “OBC-B” Candidates for SMFWBEE 2019

Merit List of “PH” Candidates for SMFWBEE 2019

Merit List of “ST” Candidates for SMFWBEE 2019

Merit List of “SC” Candidates for SMFWBEE 2019

State Medical Faculty of West Bengal is an autonomous body constituted by the Government of West Bengal. The faculty conducts examinations of various Para Medical Courses as per course curriculum approved by the State Government amd awards diploma/certificate to the successful candidates.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 19:37 IST

