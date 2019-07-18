West Bengal police constable admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 17:15 IST

The West Bengal police recruitment board (WBPRB) on Thursday released the admit cards of candidates for the preliminary examination to recruit constables in the state police. The exam will be held on August 4, 2019 from 12 noon to 1pm.

Candidates can download the West Bengal police constable e- admit card from the website of the West Bengal Police (www.policewb.gov.in) or click on the link here.

The board will also try to send SMS alerts about the admit card to the candidates. However, board will not be responsible if candidates do not receive the SMS alert.

West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment 2018: Steps to download prelims admit card

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Police at www.policewb.gov.in

2) Click on the link for ‘recruitment’ on the home page and then on link to download admit card

3) Click on the link ‘E-Admit Cards for Preliminary Written Test for recruitment to the post of Constable in West Bengal Police - 2019’

4) Enter your application number and date of birth and submit

5) The admit card will appear on the screen

9) Take a print out of the admit card and save it on your computer.

You must bring the printout of the e-Admit Card to the examination centre and follow the instructions given on it.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 17:07 IST