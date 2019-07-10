With 3rd cut-off list in, students rush to off-campus DU colleges

Delhi University’s off-campus colleges saw a flurry of admissions on Tuesday, the first day to apply under the third cut-off list. Most off campus colleges still have seats remaining for the popular courses.

Till Tuesday evening, 46,213 students had taken admission for Delhi University’s 62,000 undergraduate seats, leaving only 25% seats vacant.

While BCom (Hons) was still available in 40 colleges, students wishing to pursue BA(Hons) in English could apply in 31 colleges. BA(Hons) in Economics was available in 21 colleges and BSc(Hons) in Mathematics in 23 colleges.

Rajdhani College on Tuesday saw around 200 students taking admission, mostly in BA and BSc programme and BSc (Hons) in Electronics. Under the third cut-off list, the college was offering undergraduate courses in BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA(Hons) in Sanskrit, BCom(Hons), BSc(Hons) Physics, among others.

“We have 1,070 seats, out of which 830 have been filled. While the college saw around 230 admissions under the first cut-off, the admission picked up pace during the second list, which witnessed maximum number of admissions,” said AP Singh, nodal officer of the college. Singh added that for the fourth list, the college was likely to have vacant seats only for the reserved categories.

In Shivaji College, over 150 students took admission on Tuesday in various courses — including BA(Hons) Economics, Bcom(Hons) and BSc(Hons) Mathematics and BSc(Hons) Zoology. The college, which offers around 1,100 undergraduate seats, had seen 800 admissions so far.

“It is difficult to determine the exact number of admissions, since students have the option to cancel their application without informing the college, which wasn’t the case earlier. This also makes it difficult to decide the successive cut-offs, since we don’t know which student will withdraw their admission,” said a college official, requesting anonymity.

Officials of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, in Netaji Nagar, said they expected to see more admissions happening on Wednesday. Principal Rajiv Chopra said there have been some withdrawals and the college may open admissions for its BA(Hons) Political Science course. “The college has seen a total of 335 admissions admissions so far and the number is likely to increase in the coming days,” he said.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 07:38 IST