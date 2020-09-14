e-paper
XAT 2021: XLRI registration process begins, online exam on January 3

education Updated: Sep 14, 2020 18:38 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

XAT 2021:The online registration process for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021 has begun for candidates seeking admission in XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and Delhi- NCR campus. The last date to register is November 30. XLRI will conduct Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) on January 3, 2021.

The duration of XAT 2021 will be three hours from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam will be conducted in online mode.

According to a press released issued by the XLRI, 89 institutes across India accepts XAT scores for their respective admission process.

Xavier Aptitude Test 2021: Important Dates

XAT 2021 Registration Starts --- Sep 12, 2020 Saturday

XAT 2021 Registration End ------12:00 Midnight on Nov 30, 2020 Monday

Admit card download------ Dec 20, 2020 onwards

XAT Exam 2021------ Jan 03, 2021, Sunday from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Eligibility: 

Candidates having a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for the exam. The applicant must have completed their final exam by June 10, 2021.

Fr P. Christie SJ, Director, XLRI - Xavier School of Management in the press statement said, ”XLRI has been conducting XAT on behalf of XAMI for over 70 years on an all India level to select the most suitable students for management education. XAT, though one of the oldest competitive examinations in the country, has always kept pace with the cutting-edge testing methodology. XAT’s multi-dimensional testing framework strives to assess the aptitude of candidates for business management education meaningfully. XAT has a multi-pronged examination structure and in-built fairness to evaluate candidates aspiring to be future business leaders.”

XAT 2021 will be conducted at 185 centres all across India in the following cities :

Agra, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bokaro Steel City, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal.

tags
