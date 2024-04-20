Andhra Pradesh polls: Chandrababu Naidu, Purandeswari, Avinash Reddy file nominations

Amaravati, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari, current YSRCP MP from Kadapa Y S Avinash Reddy and others filed their nominations on Friday for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state. HT Image

Avinash Reddy, who is an accused in the ongoing Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case, filed his nomination from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency once again.

YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy filed his nomination yet again from the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, reserved for Scheduled Castes, which he currently represents.

YSRCP's Rajampet MP P V Midhun Reddy filed his papers from his current constituency.

K Raju, a former bureaucrat and a close confidant of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, was also among those who filed their nominations. He will be contesting from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency for the Congress party.

Former Lok Sabha member C Mohan of the Congress filed his nomination from the Tirupati constituency.

Other important candidates who filed their papers for the Lok Sabha election included G Uma Bala of YSRCP from the Narasapuram constituency. Bala will take on BJP candidate B Srinivasa Varma.

Nandigam Suresh, the current MP of Bapatla from the ruling YSRCP has filed the nomination from the same constituency.

Earlier, Purandeswari filed her nomination for the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat, accompanied by senior BJP leader V K Singh. She will take on YSRCP's G Srinivasulu.

As many as 53 Lok Sabha nominations were filed on Friday, a statement from the Chief Electoral Officer's office said.

For the assembly elections in the state, which are being simultaneously held along with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13, Naidu's wife N Bhuvaneswari filed the nomination on behalf of her husband at Kuppam to take on YSRCP's candidate K R J Bharat.

"Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, today filed the official nomination on behalf of TDP chief' in Kuppam," a TDP statement said.

After filing the nomination, Bhuvaneswari urged the people to ensure that no other flag flutters in Kuppam other than the TDP's.

A nomination was also filed by K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju from TDP for the Undi Assembly constituency.

The TDP, BJP and Janasena are a part of the NDA in the state.

As many as 314 nominations were filed for the Assembly election on Friday.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

