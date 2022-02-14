As Priyanka says ‘can sacrifice life for Rahul’, Yogi takes fresh dig at Congress

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lashed out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the latter's comment that there might be a rift between her and brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Adityanath, during an election rally in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal, had said the Congress is sinking ship, and if there is any chance of its survival or existence, the 'brother and sister' duo (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) are enough to bring an end to the grand old party.

Also Read| UP polls: Yogi confident of BJP's win, compares peaceful polling to Bengal violence

Hitting back, Vadra said she can sacrifice her life for her brother. “Even Rahul can do the same for me. There is conflict in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), not in Congress,” she added.

Vadra said there is a rift among Adityanath, Union home minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Monday, Adityanath reiterated his statement during an interview with ANI. He said the Gandhi siblings are enough to ruin the Congress. “No one else is needed to ruin the Congress party. The brother and sister duo are enough. Why do you want to waste your time by supporting the Congress in Uttarakhand.”

Click here for full coverage of assembly elections 2022

The BJP and Congress are in a direct contest in all the five states where Assembly elections are underway. Among these, the Congress is heading the government in Punjab, while Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur are BJP-ruled states.

The grand old party is fighting hard to win its lost ground in these four states and is aiming to form the government in Punjab for a second consecutive time.

Elections to Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand have already begun. Punjab will vote for all 117 Assembly constituencies in a single phase, while the two-phased election in Manipur will be held on February 28 and March 5, respectively.

Votes for all five states will be counted on March 10.