Assembly election 2022 live updates: Congress' Amroha candidate joins Samajwadi Party

Election 2022: Voters arrive at a polling booth for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.(HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 08:45 AM IST
Uttarakhand, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the second phase of the assembly elections scheduled for February 14. While polling will be held on all assembly seats of  Uttarakhand and Goa, the second phase will see voting on 55 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh covering nine districts: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

  • Sat, 12 Feb 2022 08:45 AM

    UP election: Yogi Adityanath to visit Amroha

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth will be in Amroha for the poll campaign in the district that will vote on Monday.

  • Sat, 12 Feb 2022 08:15 AM

    Congress' Amroha candidate joins Samajwadi Party

    Congress' candidate from the Amroha constituency Salim Khan joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the second phase of the assembly polls in the state, alleging that there is a "communication gap" in Congress.

    "I have joined SP as there's communication gap in Congress, created by 2nd-line leadership which doesn't want ground-level workers to meet national leadership. I wanted to meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, but 2nd line leadership didn't let me," he said.

