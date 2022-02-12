Home/Elections/ Assembly election 2022 live updates: Congress' Amroha candidate joins Samajwadi Party
Assembly election 2022 live updates: Congress' Amroha candidate joins Samajwadi Party
Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttarakhand, Goa, and 55 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will vote in the second phase of elections scheduled for February 14. Punjab will vote on February 20.
Uttarakhand, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the second phase of the assembly elections scheduled for February 14. While polling will be held on all assembly seats of Uttarakhand and Goa, the second phase will see voting on 55 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh covering nine districts: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 12, 2022 08:45 AM IST
UP election: Yogi Adityanath to visit Amroha
पतित-पावनी माँ गंगा के पावन तट पर स्थित जनपद अमरोहा की उर्वर धरा पर आज मुझे पुनः आने का सौभाग्य मिल रहा है।
यहां की ऊर्जावान, अनुशासित और राष्ट्रप्रेमी जनता से संवाद मुझे 'आत्मनिर्भर उत्तर प्रदेश' के निर्माण हेतु शक्ति प्रदान करता है।
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth will be in Amroha for the poll campaign in the district that will vote on Monday.
Feb 12, 2022 08:15 AM IST
Congress' Amroha candidate joins Samajwadi Party
Congress' candidate from the Amroha constituency Salim Khan joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the second phase of the assembly polls in the state, alleging that there is a "communication gap" in Congress.
"I have joined SP as there's communication gap in Congress, created by 2nd-line leadership which doesn't want ground-level workers to meet national leadership. I wanted to meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, but 2nd line leadership didn't let me," he said.
The seven-phased elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly kicked off on Thursday, as voting took place in 58 constituencies in the western part of the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Questioning the credibility of the poll promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur batted for a “double engine” government, meaning BJP-led governments at both central and state levels, in the state
Former PPCC chief Shamsher Singh Dullo criticised the Congress party’s ticket distribution process, while also suggesting chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to stop projecting himself as a ‘poor Dalit’
SP chief Akhilesh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claims on Thursday that the first phase of the UP elections was going the BJP’s way, and said that the “wipeout” of the ruling government has begun in the first phase and will continue.