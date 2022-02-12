Assembly election 2022 live updates: Congress' Amroha candidate joins Samajwadi Party

Uttarakhand, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the second phase of the assembly elections scheduled for February 14. While polling will be held on all assembly seats of Uttarakhand and Goa, the second phase will see voting on 55 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh covering nine districts: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.