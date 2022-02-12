Home / Elections / Assembly election 2022 live updates: Congress' Amroha candidate joins Samajwadi Party
Assembly election 2022 live updates: Congress' Amroha candidate joins Samajwadi Party

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttarakhand, Goa, and 55 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will vote in the second phase of elections scheduled for February 14. Punjab will vote on February 20.
Election 2022: Voters arrive at a polling booth for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Election 2022: Voters arrive at a polling booth for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 08:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Uttarakhand, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the second phase of the assembly elections scheduled for February 14. While polling will be held on all assembly seats of  Uttarakhand and Goa, the second phase will see voting on 55 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh covering nine districts: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 12, 2022 08:45 AM IST

    UP election: Yogi Adityanath to visit Amroha

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth will be in Amroha for the poll campaign in the district that will vote on Monday.

  • Feb 12, 2022 08:15 AM IST

    Congress' Amroha candidate joins Samajwadi Party

    Congress' candidate from the Amroha constituency Salim Khan joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the second phase of the assembly polls in the state, alleging that there is a "communication gap" in Congress.

    "I have joined SP as there's communication gap in Congress, created by 2nd-line leadership which doesn't want ground-level workers to meet national leadership. I wanted to meet Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi, but 2nd line leadership didn't let me," he said.

assembly election up election Goa election punjab election manipur election uttarakhand election
manipur assembly election

Manipur BJP chief spokesperson expelled for violating party rules

Manipur BJP chief spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy Singh earlier announced that he would be supporting JD(U) candidate of Uripok constituency in the ensuing first phase assembly elections on February 28.
Manipur BJP chief spokesperson Chongtham Bijoy Singh alleged that he was expelled from the party without following proper procedures.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Election 2022 Live: Congress' Amroha candidate joins Samajwadi Party

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttarakhand, Goa, and 55 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh will vote in the second phase of elections scheduled for February 14. Punjab will vote on February 20.
Election 2022: Voters arrive at a polling booth for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Published on Feb 12, 2022 08:15 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
punjab assembly election

Navjot Sidhu will get 'Super CM' post if Congress retains power: Ravneet Bittu

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently named Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face for the assembly polls.
Congress Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly elections Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Published on Feb 12, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
PM warns against ‘dynasts’, says BJP flag flying high after Phase 1

  • The seven-phased elections to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly kicked off on Thursday, as voting took place in 58 constituencies in the western part of the state. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, left, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave towards the crowd during an election rally in Kasganj, India, Friday, February 11, 2022.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
Published on Feb 12, 2022 01:56 AM IST
ByManish Chandra Pandey, Lucknow
Punjab assembly elections: Raising standard of education first priority, says Mohali BJP candidate

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mohali Sanjeev Vashisht on Friday visited Industrial Area, Phase 8B, and Badmajra village in Mohali ahead of the Punjab assembly elections
BJP candidate from Mohali Sanjeev Vashisht meeting residents on Friday ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 03:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Punjab polls: Only 4% senior citizens opt for postal ballot in Ludhiana

Of the 58,282 eligible senior citizens in Ludhiana, only 2,250 voters (4%) have opted for the postal ballot facility, while 400 differently-abled residents have also requested the facility.
Despite being eligible to avail the postal ballot facility, the majority of Ludhiana residents over the age of 80 have opted to exercise their franchise in-person.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana
UP polls: Many ex-AUSU leaders in fray this time

Around half-a-dozen candidates in Prayagraj district have served as office bearers of Allahabad University Students’ Union (AUSU) in the past
Around half-a-dozen candidates in Prayagraj district have served as office bearers of Allahabad University Students' Union (AUSU) in the past
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Himachal Pradesh CM bats for ‘double-engine’ government in Punjab

Questioning the credibility of the poll promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur batted for a “double engine” government, meaning BJP-led governments at both central and state levels, in the state
Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur vouched for a 'double-engine' government in the state.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Case against Sangeet Som for ‘slapping’ presiding officer in Meerut

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Meerut, said a case had been registered against BJP MLA Sangeet Som and his supporters at Sardhana police station
Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Meerut, said a case had been registered against BJP MLA Sangeet Som (in pic) and his supporters at Sardhana police station
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut
Channi shouldn’t be called a ‘poor Dalit’ anymore, says former Punjab Congress chief Dullo

Former PPCC chief Shamsher Singh Dullo criticised the Congress party’s ticket distribution process, while also suggesting chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to stop projecting himself as a ‘poor Dalit’
Former PPCC chief Shamsher Singh Dullo criticised the chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's projected image of a 'poor Dalit' while attending an event in Ludhiana.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHarsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHarsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
Punjab elections: Former bureaucrats battle it out in Ludhiana’s Gill constituency

While it is the second election for Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid, BJP’s SR Ladher, a 1991-batch IAS officer, is making his debut in Punjab politics
Former IAS officers Kuldeep Singh Vaid (Congress) and SR Ladher (BJP) are facing each other in Gill assembly segment in Punjab.
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByAneesha Sareen Kumar, Ludhiana
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByAneesha Sareen Kumar, Ludhiana
Punjab polls: BJP, AAP working in collusion, says Sunil Jakhar

Congress campaign committee chairman and former Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar on Friday accused the BJP and AAP of working in collusion with each other
Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar also said the Shiromani Akali Dal remained closely associated with the BJP.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
BJP not polarising polls, Congress indulging in appeasement politics: Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami says the Congress has been indulging in appeasement politics, right from Independence, for garnering votes
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dehradun
‘New India’: SP chief Akhilesh attacks BJP over bail to minister Mishra’s son

SP chief Akhilesh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his claims on Thursday that the first phase of the UP elections was going the BJP’s way, and said that the “wipeout” of the ruling government has begun in the first phase and will continue.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav waves at the people, during an election campaign rally, ahead of the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, in Rampur.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 02:24 AM IST
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
Rahul counters PM on Nehru remark, pledges mining return in Goa

Elections to the 40-member Goa legislative assembly are scheduled for February 14 and counting will be on March 10. A total of 332 candidates are in the fray for the elections
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on his third visit to the coastal state, promised to start sustainable mining in the state.
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza, Panaji
Updated on Feb 12, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByGerard de Souza, Panaji
