Election 2022 Live updates: Goa declares February 14 as public holiday

Election 2022 Live Updates: The polling for the first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections will be held on February 10. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will go to the polls this election season.
A villager displaying his voter card before casting his vote in Majitha constituency of Amritsar.(Gurpreet Singh/ht/ file)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 09:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The preparation for the first phase of the assembly election is in its final stage as parties attempt a final reach-out to the voters in 58 assembly seats that go to poll on February 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh and Goa elections today.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 08 Feb 2022 09:28 AM

    BJP to release manifesto for UP, Goa polls

    Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari will release the poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh and Goa assembly elections, respectively.

up election punjab election Goa election uttarakhand election manipur election
