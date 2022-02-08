Live
Election 2022 Live updates: Goa declares February 14 as public holiday
Election 2022 Live Updates: The polling for the first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections will be held on February 10. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will go to the polls this election season.
The preparation for the first phase of the assembly election is in its final stage as parties attempt a final reach-out to the voters in 58 assembly seats that go to poll on February 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh and Goa elections today.
BJP to release manifesto for UP, Goa polls
Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari will release the poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh and Goa assembly elections, respectively.