Live

Election 2022 Live updates: Goa declares February 14 as public holiday

Election 2022 Live Updates: The polling for the first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections will be held on February 10. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will go to the polls this election season.
A villager displaying his voter card before casting his vote in Majitha constituency of Amritsar.
A villager displaying his voter card before casting his vote in Majitha constituency of Amritsar.(Gurpreet Singh/ht/ file)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 09:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The preparation for the first phase of the assembly election is in its final stage as parties attempt a final reach-out to the voters in 58 assembly seats that go to poll on February 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh and Goa elections today.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 08, 2022 09:28 AM IST

    BJP to release manifesto for UP, Goa polls

    Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari will release the poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh and Goa assembly elections, respectively.

Topics
up election punjab election Goa election uttarakhand election manipur election
elections

Election 2022 Live: Goa declares February 14 as public holiday

The polling for the first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections will be held on February 10. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will go to the polls this election season.
A villager displaying his voter card before casting his vote in Majitha constituency of Amritsar.(Gurpreet Singh/ht/ file)
A villager displaying his voter card before casting his vote in Majitha constituency of Amritsar.(Gurpreet Singh/ht/ file)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 09:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP Assembly Polls: Congress releases eighth list of 28 candidates

Of the 28 assembly seats, 10 seats have been given to women candidates. This is in line with the party's commitment to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are emphasizing on women.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 08:00 AM IST
ANI | , Lucknow
goa assembly election

Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto for Goa Assembly polls today

The party had held back its manifesto scheduled to be released on Sunday following the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
After releasing the poll manifesto, Nitin Gadkari will proceed to attend various campaign programmes slated for the day.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:44 AM IST
ANI | , Panaji
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Mamata Banerjee to campaign for SP, join virtual rally with Akhilesh

Mamata Banerjee reached Lucknow on Monday to campaign for the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The West Bengal chief minister said she also plans to visit Varanasi this month but the dates have not been decided yet.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee being received by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at Lucknow airport on Monday.(HT Photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: PM Modi to address first virtual rally today

  • The party has set up LED screens all over the 18 assembly segments for voters to catch the Prime Minister's speech live.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP election: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto today in Lucknow

  • The manifesto release, initially scheduled for February 6, was postponed as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a public meeting ahead of the UP Assembly elections. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
uttar pradesh assembly election

Pride, resentment: Brahmins caught in 2 emotions

  • Upper caste voters such as Mishra make up around 20% of Uttar Pradesh’s electoral population, with Brahmins accounting for almost half that number.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath waves towards supporters during the inauguration of BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Mathura ahead of the 2022 UP elections.(PTI Photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 05:10 AM IST
ByDipankar Ghose, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
punjab assembly election

Two weeks ahead of Punjab polls, Ram Rahim gets 3-week furlough

The Sirsa dera head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is not allowed to venture out in a public place, or attend any religious or political congregations
Ram Rahim has also been ordered to stay put at the designated location in Gurugram and not allowed to move without the permission of local authorities, and cannot visit Sirsa. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 04:11 AM IST
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
punjab assembly election

Sirsa Dera chief gets 21-day furlough, SGPC calls it detrimental to communal harmony

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly objected to the Haryana government’s decision of granting a 21-day furlough to Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Sirsa dera chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, was serving sentence on serious charges and he is also directly linked to the sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari in 2015. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
punjab assembly election

Mayawati to kick-start poll campaign in Punjab on Tuesday

BSP supremo Mayawati will launch the poll campaign in Punjab on Tuesday. She will address a rally at the grain market in Nawanshahr city of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district
It will be BSP supremo Mayawati’s first poll campaign in Punjab after the BSP stitched an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) during June last year. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
punjab assembly election

2 chairmen of state corporations, Youth Congress national secretary join BJP

In a setback to Congress, sitting chairmen of two corporations, Amarjit Singh Tikka and Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, and national secretary, Indian Youth Congress (IYC), Daaman Bajwa, joined the BJP
Bollywood actress Mahie Gill and Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union minister and the party’s Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat in Chandigarh on Monday. Besides, sitting chairmen of two corporations, Amarjit Singh Tikka and Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, and national secretary, Indian Youth Congress (IYC), Daaman Bajwa, also joined the BJP. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
punjab assembly election

Vote for party that rules at Centre: Pak Sikh MLA Arora advises Punjab voters

One of two Sikh MLAs in Pakistan’s Punjab assembly, Ramesh Singh Arora, has asked the electorate of Indian Punjab to give a decisive mandate in favour of the party that rules at the Centre
Ramesh Singh Arora is one of two Sikh elected representatives in the Pakistan’s Punjab assembly. (Facebook)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly polls: Six constituencies to have double voting machines

Election Commission of India (ECI) had to make arrangements for double voting units (electronic voting machines) in six constituencies for February 20 Punjab assembly polls
A total of 1,304 candidates are in the fray for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. A total of 2,266 candidates have filed nomination papers from 117 constituencies. The ECI had to make arrangements for double voting machines in six constituencies. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
punjab assembly election

SAD-BSP heading towards landslide victory in Punjab, says Sukhbir Badal

Addressing gatherings in favour of candidates of the SAD-BSP alliance, Sukhbir Badal said Punjabis were determined to vote out the “corrupt and scam-tainted” Congress government
Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal said people were eager to vote SAD-BSP alliance to power by throwing out the Congress government that denied scholarships to the SC students and free bicycles to girl students. (HT File)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Fatehgarh Sahib
punjab assembly election

Sukhbir’s job quota promise to govt school students a lie: Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann alleges that the fact that the Badal government promoted the privatisation of education by destroying the government schools and education system in the state is not hidden from anyone
Bhagwant Mann said Sukhbir was promising to send the youth of Punjab abroad by giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10-lakh loan and then trying to mislead them with the lollipop of 33% reservation in jobs to students who studied in government schools. (HT File)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
