Election 2022 Live updates: Goa declares February 14 as public holiday
Election 2022 Live Updates: The polling for the first phase of the seven-phase assembly elections will be held on February 10. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will go to the polls this election season.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 09:28 AM IST
The preparation for the first phase of the assembly election is in its final stage as parties attempt a final reach-out to the voters in 58 assembly seats that go to poll on February 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh and Goa elections today.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 08, 2022 09:28 AM IST
BJP to release manifesto for UP, Goa polls
Union ministers Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari will release the poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh and Goa assembly elections, respectively.
UP Assembly Polls: Congress releases eighth list of 28 candidates
Of the 28 assembly seats, 10 seats have been given to women candidates. This is in line with the party's commitment to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 08:00 AM IST
Lucknow
Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto for Goa Assembly polls today
The party had held back its manifesto scheduled to be released on Sunday following the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:44 AM IST
Panaji
UP polls: Mamata Banerjee to campaign for SP, join virtual rally with Akhilesh
Mamata Banerjee reached Lucknow on Monday to campaign for the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The West Bengal chief minister said she also plans to visit Varanasi this month but the dates have not been decided yet.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Punjab polls: PM Modi to address first virtual rally today
- The party has set up LED screens all over the 18 assembly segments for voters to catch the Prime Minister's speech live.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 06:41 AM IST
UP election: Amit Shah to release BJP manifesto today in Lucknow
- The manifesto release, initially scheduled for February 6, was postponed as a mark of respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Pride, resentment: Brahmins caught in 2 emotions
- Upper caste voters such as Mishra make up around 20% of Uttar Pradesh’s electoral population, with Brahmins accounting for almost half that number.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 05:10 AM IST
Two weeks ahead of Punjab polls, Ram Rahim gets 3-week furlough
The Sirsa dera head, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is not allowed to venture out in a public place, or attend any religious or political congregations
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 04:11 AM IST
Rohtak
Sirsa Dera chief gets 21-day furlough, SGPC calls it detrimental to communal harmony
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly objected to the Haryana government’s decision of granting a 21-day furlough to Sirsa dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 01:52 AM IST
Mayawati to kick-start poll campaign in Punjab on Tuesday
BSP supremo Mayawati will launch the poll campaign in Punjab on Tuesday. She will address a rally at the grain market in Nawanshahr city of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:44 AM IST
2 chairmen of state corporations, Youth Congress national secretary join BJP
In a setback to Congress, sitting chairmen of two corporations, Amarjit Singh Tikka and Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, and national secretary, Indian Youth Congress (IYC), Daaman Bajwa, joined the BJP
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:39 AM IST
Vote for party that rules at Centre: Pak Sikh MLA Arora advises Punjab voters
One of two Sikh MLAs in Pakistan’s Punjab assembly, Ramesh Singh Arora, has asked the electorate of Indian Punjab to give a decisive mandate in favour of the party that rules at the Centre
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 01:34 AM IST
Punjab assembly polls: Six constituencies to have double voting machines
Election Commission of India (ECI) had to make arrangements for double voting units (electronic voting machines) in six constituencies for February 20 Punjab assembly polls
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:30 AM IST
SAD-BSP heading towards landslide victory in Punjab, says Sukhbir Badal
Addressing gatherings in favour of candidates of the SAD-BSP alliance, Sukhbir Badal said Punjabis were determined to vote out the “corrupt and scam-tainted” Congress government
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:25 AM IST
Sukhbir’s job quota promise to govt school students a lie: Bhagwant Mann
Bhagwant Mann alleges that the fact that the Badal government promoted the privatisation of education by destroying the government schools and education system in the state is not hidden from anyone
Published on Feb 08, 2022 01:18 AM IST