Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Goa Congress confident of victory after polls, calls it anti-incumbency wave
- Assembly election 2022 live updates: Five states – Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh – are headed for assembly elections in seven phases, starting on February 10 till March 7.
With the second phase of polling done, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the third phase of the assembly elections scheduled on February 20. Meanwhile, elections in Manipur will be held in a single phase on February 27. In the second phase on Monday, all constituencies of Uttarakhand and Goa went to polls, while elections were held in 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, covering nine districts – Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.
The counting of votes in all five states will take place on March 10.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 15 Feb 2022 07:40 AM
High voting turnout due to anti-incumbency wave: Congress in Goa
On high voter turnout in Goa, the Congress party exuded confidence in forming government and said the polling turnout was because of an anti-incumbency wave in the coastal state.