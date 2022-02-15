Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elections / Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Goa Congress confident of victory after polls, calls it anti-incumbency wave
Live

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Goa Congress confident of victory after polls, calls it anti-incumbency wave

  • Assembly election 2022 live updates: Five states – Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh – are headed for assembly elections in seven phases, starting on February 10 till March 7.
The third phase of assembly elections will take place on February 20. (Representational Image/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 07:43 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

With the second phase of polling done, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the third phase of the assembly elections scheduled on February 20. Meanwhile, elections in Manipur will be held in a single phase on February 27. In the second phase on Monday, all constituencies of Uttarakhand and Goa went to polls, while elections were held in 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, covering nine districts – Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

The counting of votes in all five states will take place on March 10.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 15 Feb 2022 07:40 AM

    High voting turnout due to anti-incumbency wave: Congress in Goa

    On high voter turnout in Goa, the Congress party exuded confidence in forming government and said the polling turnout was because of an anti-incumbency wave in the coastal state.

