Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Goa Congress confident of victory after polls, calls it anti-incumbency wave

With the second phase of polling done, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the third phase of the assembly elections scheduled on February 20. Meanwhile, elections in Manipur will be held in a single phase on February 27. In the second phase on Monday, all constituencies of Uttarakhand and Goa went to polls, while elections were held in 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, covering nine districts – Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

The counting of votes in all five states will take place on March 10.

