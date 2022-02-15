Live
Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Goa Congress confident of victory after polls, calls it anti-incumbency wave
Assembly election 2022 live updates: Five states – Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh – are headed for assembly elections in seven phases, starting on February 10 till March 7.
The third phase of assembly elections will take place on February 20. (Representational Image/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 07:43 AM IST
With the second phase of polling done, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for the third phase of the
scheduled on February 20. Meanwhile, elections in Manipur will be held in a single phase on February 27. In the second phase on Monday, all constituencies of Uttarakhand and Goa went to polls, while elections were held in 55 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, covering nine districts – Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. assembly elections
The counting of votes in all five states will take place on March 10.
Follow all the updates here:
Mukhtar Ansari, currently lodged in Banda jail, is a five-term MLA and has been representing the Mau Sadar seat since 1996.
Abbas contested the 2017 assembly election from Ghosi as a BSP candidate and finished second to the BJP’s Fagu Chauhan. In picture - Abbas Ansari (centre), son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, meets with voters.(HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 05:46 AM IST
The constituencies in the second phase are spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts.
Till 5 pm, Saharanpur recorded a turnout of 67.13%. In picture - Voters standing in queue to cast their votes.(ANI)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 05:39 AM IST
In Uttarakhand, where 632 candidates are in the fray, Haridwar reported the highest percentage of voter turnout with 67.58%. In Goa, where a total of 301 candidates are in the fray for 40 assembly constituencies, Sanquelim recorded the highest turnout of 89.64%.
People holding their identification cards, stand in a queue to cast their votes in the Goa Assembly polls.(PTI)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Election Commission of India (ECI) so far has issued 12 notices to different political parties for causing noise pollution since imposition of the model code of conduct on January 8
The ECI has deputed different teams from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to monitor the noise levels. Since the imposition of the model code of conduct, the ECI has issued notices to 12 parties over noise pollution. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 02:48 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday appointed his principal adviser Harcharan Singh Bains as the senior vice-president of the party
Appointing Harcharan Bains as the senior vice-president of the party, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Bains has long been the face of the party’s commitment to values of integrity in public life and respect for the panthic and Punjabi culture. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 02:38 AM IST
SAD president Sukhbir Badal said far from bringing in any change in Punjab, AAP had “vitiated” the political atmosphere in the state by “selling” tickets to turncoats with criminal complaints against them
SAD president Sukhbir Badal addressed public gatherings in Sangrur on Monday in favour of Winnerjit Singh Goldy and Kulwant Singh Kanta in Barnala. He alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal only wanted to use Punjab as a stepping stone to success. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 02:31 AM IST
Punjab assembly polls: Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to rid the state of corruption, the drug menace, and the mafia rule, and coined the slogan “Nawan Punjab Bhajpa de naal (New Punjab with BJP)”.
PM Modi speaks during a rally ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar.(PTI)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 01:44 AM IST
The Election Commission of India has capped the number of people allowed at political gatherings in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
AAP’ CM candidate Bhagwant Mann took out road shows in Mohali and Dera Bassi last week, in violation of poll code in Punjab. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 01:16 AM IST
Channi, who is also the Congress’ chief ministerial face, said there were around 60 candidates of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 44 candidates of AAP who had criminal cases against them
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 01:16 AM IST
Ahead of Punjab polls, Rajnath Singh on Tuesday will address a rally at Lalru that comes under Dera Bassi assembly segment in Mohali district
Defence minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally at Gulmohar Plaza in Lalru in support of BJP’s Dera Bassi candidate Sanjeev Khanna.
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 01:14 AM IST
The Congress’ chief ministerial face, Channi, is facing a tough fight from Aam Aadmi Party’s Labh Singh Ugoke and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Satnam Singh Rahi
Channi, who entered the AAP stronghold Malwa region through Bhadaur as his second seat, claims that the move was aimed at for the development of the area that was ‘ignored by successive governments’ (PTI)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:54 AM IST
Over 46
UP polls: 2.89 lakh more people to vote in Prayagraj this time (Representation)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari campaigned in support of BJP candidate from Mohali, Sanjeev Vashisht, in Mohali on Monday ahead of the Punjab assembly elections
Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari campaigning for BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht in Mohali on Monday ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:40 AM IST
AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia claimed that political parties misuse power by intimidating the common man with legal cases. He assured that AAP will put an end to ‘parcha raj’ in Punjab
Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia during a roadshow in Ludhiana on Monday. He assured people that the AAP government will put an end to ‘parcha raj’ in Punjab and all fake cases will be dismissed. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:35 AM IST