Election 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh
- Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Election Commission of India will review the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in five poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country to decide on allowing physical rallies and roadshows in poll-bound states. The ECI imposed a week ban on physical rallies and roadshows on January 8 in view of rising Covid-19 cases largely driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The ban was subsequently extended till January 31 while allowing public meetings, with a maximum of 500 people, in the constituencies going to polls in the first two phases.
On Monday, chief electoral officers and health secretaries of the five states are expected to attend the virtual meeting chaired by chief election commissioner. CEC Sushil Chandra will also meet Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his first virtual ‘Jan Chaupal’ rally for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Mon, 31 Jan 2022 10:01 AM
BJP supporters ransack party office in Imphal
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Manipur ransacked its party office in Imphal over ticket distribution for the Assembly elections. Many were disappointed with the party over the candidate list released on Sunday.
Mon, 31 Jan 2022 09:08 AM
PM Modi to address his first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections. The rally will be broadcast across 98 mandals in 21 assembly constituencies in five districts of western UP going to the polls in the first phase. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will join the virtual rally from studios in Agra and Lucknow, respectively.
Mon, 31 Jan 2022 08:41 AM
RSS' Muslim wing begins door-to door campaign for BJP in Uttarakhand
The Muslim wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began a door-to-door contact programme to garner the support of the minority community in favour of the BJP in Uttarakhand. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has lined up a series of meetings with Muslim clerics, scholars and others from the community in Uttarakhand's 22 Assembly constituencies with a high concentration of Muslim voters.