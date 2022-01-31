Home/Elections/ Election 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh
Election 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh
Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Election Commission of India will review the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in five poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country to decide on allowing physical rallies and roadshows in poll-bound states. The ECI imposed a week ban on physical rallies and roadshows on January 8 in view of rising Covid-19 cases largely driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The ban was subsequently extended till January 31 while allowing public meetings, with a maximum of 500 people, in the constituencies going to polls in the first two phases.
On Monday, chief electoral officers and health secretaries of the five states are expected to attend the virtual meeting chaired by chief election commissioner. CEC Sushil Chandra will also meet Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his first virtual ‘Jan Chaupal’ rally for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 31, 2022 10:01 AM IST
BJP supporters ransack party office in Imphal
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Manipur ransacked its party office in Imphal over ticket distribution for the Assembly elections. Many were disappointed with the party over the candidate list released on Sunday.
Jan 31, 2022 09:08 AM IST
PM Modi to address his first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections. The rally will be broadcast across 98 mandals in 21 assembly constituencies in five districts of western UP going to the polls in the first phase. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will join the virtual rally from studios in Agra and Lucknow, respectively.
Jan 31, 2022 08:41 AM IST
RSS' Muslim wing begins door-to door campaign for BJP in Uttarakhand
The Muslim wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began a door-to-door contact programme to garner the support of the minority community in favour of the BJP in Uttarakhand. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has lined up a series of meetings with Muslim clerics, scholars and others from the community in Uttarakhand's 22 Assembly constituencies with a high concentration of Muslim voters.
Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: The AJGAR equation was successfully implemented by Chaudhary Charan Singh in the 1960s. But this time, due to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the challenger Samajwadi Party has to change its strategy.
Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said their aim is to provide jobs to 5,000 youths in Mohali; Meanwhile, AAP candidate Kulwant Singh said that the internal security of Punjab along with the health of its people and the community will be their utmost priority
The animosity between the two leaders began festering back in 2012 when then Congress MP Manish Tewari proposed the name of Pawan Dewan to contest polls from the Ludhiana West constituency, but Ashu opposed his nomination, and went on to be elected twice from the constituency
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Bhaduar seat in Barnala district in addition to Chamkaur Sahib. Congress culminated its list of all 117 candidates by naming the last eight on Sunday. In all, the Congress has replaced 11 of its 80 sitting Punjab legislators.
Yamuna faded as a poll talking point in the Braj region’s Mathura because the release of water, as required from the Hathini Kund dam in Haryana and from the Okhla Barrage in Delhi, is an inter-state matter where the elected MLA has no say
Manipur CM Biren Singh said the BJP-led state government has achieved so many things in terms of governance, welfare activities and development projects, including infrastructure, besides an overall improvement in law and order.
Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: In 2012, with a population that has 41.95% Muslims, and 21% Dalits, of its seven seats, four were won by the Bahujan Samaj Party, one by the BJP, one by the Congress, and one by the SP. In 2017, aided by a fierce Hindu polarisation, the BJP won four seats, including Deoband, with two going to the Congress, and one to the SP.