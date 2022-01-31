Home / Elections / Election 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh
Election 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Election Commission of India will review the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in five poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.
Election 2022: Five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa – will vote in seven phases. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 10:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country to decide on allowing physical rallies and roadshows in poll-bound states. The ECI imposed a week ban on physical rallies and roadshows on January 8 in view of rising Covid-19 cases largely driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The ban was subsequently extended till January 31 while allowing public meetings, with a maximum of 500 people, in the constituencies going to polls in the first two phases.

Full election coverage here

On Monday, chief electoral officers and health secretaries of the five states are expected to attend the virtual meeting chaired by chief election commissioner. CEC Sushil Chandra will also meet Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his first virtual ‘Jan Chaupal’ rally for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 31, 2022 10:01 AM IST

    BJP supporters ransack party office in Imphal

    Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Manipur ransacked its party office in Imphal over ticket distribution for the Assembly elections. Many were disappointed with the party over the candidate list released on Sunday.

  • Jan 31, 2022 09:08 AM IST

    PM Modi to address his first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections. The rally will be broadcast across 98 mandals in 21 assembly constituencies in five districts of western UP going to the polls in the first phase. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Dinesh Sharma will join the virtual rally from studios in Agra and Lucknow, respectively.

  • Jan 31, 2022 08:41 AM IST

    RSS' Muslim wing begins door-to door campaign for BJP in Uttarakhand

    The Muslim wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began a door-to-door contact programme to garner the support of the minority community in favour of the BJP in Uttarakhand. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has lined up a series of meetings with Muslim clerics, scholars and others from the community in Uttarakhand's 22 Assembly constituencies with a high concentration of Muslim voters.

uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: SP ditching AJGAR, relying on GAJAB equation. All you need to know

Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: The AJGAR equation was successfully implemented by Chaudhary Charan Singh in the 1960s. But this time, due to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the challenger Samajwadi Party has to change its strategy.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with RLD president Jayant Chaudhary at a press conference. The two parties are fighting the elections together.(Sakib Ali/HT File Photo)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with RLD president Jayant Chaudhary at a press conference. The two parties are fighting the elections together.(Sakib Ali/HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 09:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
elections

Election 2022 Live: BJP supporters ransack party office in Imphal

Election 2022: Five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa – will vote in seven phases. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 10:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
elections

Assembly polls: ECI to review ban on physical rallies, roadshows today

  • Five states headed for polls include Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.
Previously, the poll panel had extended the ban on physical rallies and road shows in the five poll-bound states till January 31.
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 06:47 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: PM Modi to address first virtual rally today

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: The ‘Jan Chaupal’ rally is meant for 21 assembly constituencies of western UP from where the seven-phase assembly polls will begin on February 10.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly elections: Balbir promises jobs, Kulwant assures mohalla clinics for villages in Mohali

Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday said their aim is to provide jobs to 5,000 youths in Mohali; Meanwhile, AAP candidate Kulwant Singh said that the internal security of Punjab along with the health of its people and the community will be their utmost priority
Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu campaigning in Mohali ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu campaigning in Mohali ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
punjab assembly election

In run-up to Punjab polls, Ashu, Pawan Dewan bury the hatchet

The animosity between the two leaders began festering back in 2012 when then Congress MP Manish Tewari proposed the name of Pawan Dewan to contest polls from the Ludhiana West constituency, but Ashu opposed his nomination, and went on to be elected twice from the constituency
It was Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari who played mediator between the two Congress leaders. The MP took to Twitter to post a photograph of Ashu and Dewan at his Ludhiana residence. Congress leader Satwinder Jawaddi, mayor Balkar Sandhu, and Congress leader Sunil Kapoor were also in the frame. (Twitter)
It was Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari who played mediator between the two Congress leaders. The MP took to Twitter to post a photograph of Ashu and Dewan at his Ludhiana residence. Congress leader Satwinder Jawaddi, mayor Balkar Sandhu, and Congress leader Sunil Kapoor were also in the frame. (Twitter)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Channi gets Bhadaur as second seat in Congress’ final list of 8

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Bhaduar seat in Barnala district in addition to Chamkaur Sahib. Congress culminated its list of all 117 candidates by naming the last eight on Sunday. In all, the Congress has replaced 11 of its 80 sitting Punjab legislators.
Punjab CM CharanJit Singh Channi, who was named from the Chamkaur Sahib seat won by him thrice in a row in the first list of candidates on January 15, will now also contest from the Bhadaur reserved assembly constituency in Barnala district (HT File)
Punjab CM CharanJit Singh Channi, who was named from the Chamkaur Sahib seat won by him thrice in a row in the first list of candidates on January 15, will now also contest from the Bhadaur reserved assembly constituency in Barnala district (HT File)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByNavneet Sharma, Chandigarh
punjab assembly election

May fulfil Sidhu’s wish and contest only from Amritsar East: Majithia

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said Navjot Sidhu and his wife have been a part of the SAD-BJP and Congress governments but did nothing for the Amritsar East segment
Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was campaigning in Amritsar East segment on Sunday, which is the home turf of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (HT)
Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was campaigning in Amritsar East segment on Sunday, which is the home turf of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (HT)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Even Bhadaur is not safe bet for Channi, says Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Channi could see his defeat in Chamkaur Sahib but he is wrong in his calculations as Bhadaur, too, is not a safe bet for him
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was afraid of losing from Chamkaur Sahib since the ‘illegal sand mining exposure’, prompting the party to field him from Bhadaur segment as well. (HT File)
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was afraid of losing from Chamkaur Sahib since the ‘illegal sand mining exposure’, prompting the party to field him from Bhadaur segment as well. (HT File)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
uttar pradesh assembly election

Yamuna lifeline of Braj region, but not talking point in polls

Yamuna faded as a poll talking point in the Braj region’s Mathura because the release of water, as required from the Hathini Kund dam in Haryana and from the Okhla Barrage in Delhi, is an inter-state matter where the elected MLA has no say
Devotees offering prayers at Vishram Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna in Mathura, a key city in the Braj region of western Uttar Pradesh. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Devotees offering prayers at Vishram Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna in Mathura, a key city in the Braj region of western Uttar Pradesh. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
uttar pradesh assembly election

Ganga missing from poll debate in Kashi

While it appears most politicians don’t have the time to talk about the Ganga, people should raise the issue, say locals and activists in Kashi
Activists in Kashi say the Ganga will be fully clean all along its course when all take responsibility for the task. (HT PHOTO)
Activists in Kashi say the Ganga will be fully clean all along its course when all take responsibility for the task. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:44 AM IST
BySudhir Kumar, Varanasi
uttar pradesh assembly election

‘SBSP to contest 24 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls’

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) will contest elections in 24 seats, including Shivpur and Ajagara constituencies in Varanasi, according to party vice-president Shashi Pratap Singh.
Shashi Pratap Singh. (HT PHOTO)
Shashi Pratap Singh. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
manipur assembly election

BJP ushered in a state of peace, normalcy: Manipur CM Biren Singh

Manipur CM Biren Singh said the BJP-led state government has achieved so many things in terms of governance, welfare activities and development projects, including infrastructure, besides an overall improvement in law and order.
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh speaks about the BJP’s poll prospects, his government’s performance and other issues in the northeasten state. (PTI)
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh speaks about the BJP’s poll prospects, his government’s performance and other issues in the northeasten state. (PTI)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByUtpal Parashar
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Consolidation of Muslim, Hindu votes in focus in Saharanpur

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: In 2012, with a population that has 41.95% Muslims, and 21% Dalits, of its seven seats, four were won by the Bahujan Samaj Party, one by the BJP, one by the Congress, and one by the SP. In 2017, aided by a fierce Hindu polarisation, the BJP won four seats, including Deoband, with two going to the Congress, and one to the SP.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a public rally, at Deoband, in Saharanpur on Tuesday. (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing a public rally, at Deoband, in Saharanpur on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 30, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByDipankar Ghose
uttar pradesh assembly election

2022 assembly polls will decide fate of Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh in Kasganj

BJP the only party which keeps its promises, says defence minister Rajnath Singh while addressing a gathering of prominent people in Kasganj
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Kasganj on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Kasganj on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 11:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra
