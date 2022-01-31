Election 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the country to decide on allowing physical rallies and roadshows in poll-bound states. The ECI imposed a week ban on physical rallies and roadshows on January 8 in view of rising Covid-19 cases largely driven by the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The ban was subsequently extended till January 31 while allowing public meetings, with a maximum of 500 people, in the constituencies going to polls in the first two phases.

Full election coverage here

On Monday, chief electoral officers and health secretaries of the five states are expected to attend the virtual meeting chaired by chief election commissioner. CEC Sushil Chandra will also meet Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address his first virtual ‘Jan Chaupal’ rally for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.