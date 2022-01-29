Home / Elections / Election 2022 LIVE: Navjot Sidhu to file nomination from Amritsar East today
Live

Election 2022 LIVE: Navjot Sidhu to file nomination from Amritsar East today

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand – are set to begin on February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections to five states have heated up.&nbsp;
Preparations for the upcoming assembly elections to five states have heated up. (File Photo)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 07:54 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Political parties are gearing up for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand as the campaigns grow louder with each passing day. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its list of 91 candidates for the seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh, denying ticket to 20 sitting MLAs. 

Meanwhile, in Goa, Trinamool Congress national vice-president and former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro withdrew his candidature from Fatorda constituency, handing it over to a new face, Seoula Avillia Vas. 

In Uttarakhand, the BJP has named all its candidates for the 70-member assembly polls scheduled for February 14. Union home minister Amit Shah conducted a door-to-door campaign in Rudraprayag on Friday, after his visit to the Baba Rudranath Temple.

Also Read | After U'khand Brahmakamal cap and Manipuri stole, PM Modi wears turban at NCC Rally

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal commenced his two-day campaign in Punjab and sounded the need for an "honest CM" in the state. Ahead of the February 20 polls, AAP in Punjab fielded Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial candidate to take on the ruling Congress government in the state.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the chief of the Congress' Punjab unit, will on Saturday file the nomination for the upcoming polls. He is contesting the election from Amritsar East assembly constituency.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 29, 2022 07:54 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel conducts door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh

    Chhattisgarh chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel conducted a door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the polls, in support of Congress candidate Sikandar Valmiki from Agra Cantonment. 

    "People need a change from inflation and unemployment, only Congress can get rid of it," he said.

  • Jan 29, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu to file nomination from Amritsar East today

    Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will file his nomination papers for the Amritsar East assembly seat today at 11.15am. Sidhu is the sitting MLA from the constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand election up election assembly election manipur election Goa election
manipur assembly election

Manipur MLA Md Ashab Uddin resigns from assembly ahead of polls

MLA Md Ashab Uddin had been supporting the BJP-led coalition government in Manipur since its formation after 2017 assembly elections.
MLA Md Ashab Uddin, elected in 2017 from Jiribam assembly constituency, has resigned his membership from the Manipur legislative assembly, the assembly secretariat announced on Friday. (Twitter/@nheptulla)
MLA Md Ashab Uddin, elected in 2017 from Jiribam assembly constituency, has resigned his membership from the Manipur legislative assembly, the assembly secretariat announced on Friday. (Twitter/@nheptulla)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 03:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Senior Congman Kang decides to field son independently from Kharar

A three-time Punjab cabinet minister, Jagmohan Kang alleged that despite serving the Congress for decades, the party had humiliated him as part of a conspiracy by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi
Senior Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang (right) said the party had humiliated him, and his son Yadvindra Singh Kang (left) will contest the polls independently from Kharar. (HT Photo)
Senior Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang (right) said the party had humiliated him, and his son Yadvindra Singh Kang (left) will contest the polls independently from Kharar. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 02:05 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHillary Victor, Mohali
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Channi’s brother files papers as independent from Bassi Pathana

On December 7 last year, chief minister Channi’s brother Dr Manohar resigned from the post of senior medical officer (SMO) at Kharar civil hospital in Mohali district to fulfil his political ambition
After filing his nomination papers, Dr Manohar said he will fight the election for the ‘Congress’ and join the party after getting elected from Bassi Pathana. (HT Photo)
After filing his nomination papers, Dr Manohar said he will fight the election for the ‘Congress’ and join the party after getting elected from Bassi Pathana. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVishal Rambani
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab elections: Sidhu in ‘family’ controversy ahead of polls

Days ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, a woman, Suman Toor, who says she is Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister described her brother, Sidhu as a ‘cruel person’ and alleged that he had deserted their old mother after their father’s death.
Ahead of the elections, a woman claiming to be Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister has decribed him as a ‘cruel person’ and alleged that he had deserted their old mother after their father’s death. (ANI)
Ahead of the elections, a woman claiming to be Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s sister has decribed him as a ‘cruel person’ and alleged that he had deserted their old mother after their father’s death. (ANI)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAsian News International, Chandigarh
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP elections: Sitting Ayodhya MLA fielded in BJP’s 7th list of candidates

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022: In its seventh list of candidates, the party gave tickets to 91 candidates, including the incumbent lawmaker from Ayodhya, Ved Prakash Gupta.
BJP chief J P Nadda with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers on the banks of the Saryu river, in Ayodhya on December 15. The party on Friday fielded Ayodhya sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta for the upcoming UP elections. (ANI)
BJP chief J P Nadda with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers on the banks of the Saryu river, in Ayodhya on December 15. The party on Friday fielded Ayodhya sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta for the upcoming UP elections. (ANI)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByManish Chandra Pandey and Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Ex-Congress minister Jassi to contest as Independent from Talwandi Sabo

Three-time Congress MLA Harminder Singh Jassi said he will contest as an Independent in the Punjab polls from Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda
The rebel leader, Harminder Singh Jassi, said he will formally resign from the Congress before filing his nomination papers as an Independent from Talwandi Sabo for the Punjab polls on January 31. (HT File)
The rebel leader, Harminder Singh Jassi, said he will formally resign from the Congress before filing his nomination papers as an Independent from Talwandi Sabo for the Punjab polls on January 31. (HT File)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 01:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Polls: Mayawati to visit Punjab on February 8

Ahead of the Punjab polls, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will address a rally at Nawanshahr on February 8.
Asserting that Punjab had a special place in the heart of Mayawati and the party’s founder Kanshi Ram also belonged to Punjab. (Representative Image/HT File)
Asserting that Punjab had a special place in the heart of Mayawati and the party’s founder Kanshi Ram also belonged to Punjab. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: 176 candidates file nominations on 3rd day

The process of filing nominations for the Punjab polls started on January 25, and will continue till February 2.
On the third day of nominations, as many as 176 candidates filed their papers for the Punjab assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 20 (Representative Image/HT File)
On the third day of nominations, as many as 176 candidates filed their papers for the Punjab assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 20 (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

Rakesh Tikait interview: ‘Farmers are above caste, we’re united on issues’

Ahead of UP elections, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who belongs to the Jat community, told HT that his farmer union is seeking solutions to their agricultural woes, and has maintained a distance from electoral politics.
BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who belongs to the Jat community, says that his farmer union is seeking solutions to their agricultural woes, and has maintained a distance from electoral politics, ahead of the upcoming UP elections. (ANI)
BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who belongs to the Jat community, says that his farmer union is seeking solutions to their agricultural woes, and has maintained a distance from electoral politics, ahead of the upcoming UP elections. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 07:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPankaj Jaiswal
Close Story
goa assembly election

Goa elections: Faleiro, TMC candidate from Fatorda, withdraws from poll contest

Faleiro reportedly told his supporters that his candidature was announced without any consultation and that he was upset with the TMC leadership for fielding him from a seat he was not familiar with.
Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro on Friday announced his withdrawal as TMC’s candidate from Fatorda constituency for the February 14 assembly elections. (ANI)
Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro on Friday announced his withdrawal as TMC’s candidate from Fatorda constituency for the February 14 assembly elections. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 01:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGerard de Souza, Panaji
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab elections: Need an honest CM for state, says Kejriwal

Days ahead of the elections, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that Punjab needs an honest and a dedicated CM, and not a leader who has been accused of selling “sand” or “drugs”.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public rally at Town Hall, Phillaur, Jalandhar in Punjab on Friday. He said that the state needs an honest and a dedicated CM, and not a leader who has been accused of selling ‘sand’ or ‘drugs’. (ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public rally at Town Hall, Phillaur, Jalandhar in Punjab on Friday. He said that the state needs an honest and a dedicated CM, and not a leader who has been accused of selling ‘sand’ or ‘drugs’. (ANI)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGagandeep Jassowal, Phillaur
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly elections: Ludhiana DEO issues notices to 294 teaching, non-teaching staff for missing election duty rehearsals

The Ludhiana DEO issued notices to 294 teachers and non-teaching staff members for missing their respective election duty rehearsals, asking them to appear in person to explain their absence
Ludhiana DEO issued notices to 294 teaching, non-teaching staff members for missing election duty rehearsals for the Punjab assembly elections. (HT File)
Ludhiana DEO issued notices to 294 teaching, non-teaching staff members for missing election duty rehearsals for the Punjab assembly elections. (HT File)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Ludhiana: MLAs Simarjit Bains, Sanjay Talwar, Sharanjit Dhillon, 22 others file nomination papers on Day 3

The filing of nominations for the Punjab assembly elections had started on January 25 and will go on till February 1; so far, 43 candidates, including the covering candidates, Independents as well as candidates of little-known parties, have filed their papers to join the electoral race in 14 assembly segments of the district.
Congress candidate Sanjay Talwar filing his nomination papers from Ludhiana East, for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Congress candidate Sanjay Talwar filing his nomination papers from Ludhiana East, for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP elections: Nadda continues BJP poll pitch in west, reaches out to farmers

UP assembly elections 2022: In a bid to reach out to farmers, BJP chief J P Nadda on Friday highlighted the various schemes introduced for the cultivators and reiterated the Centre’s commitment to their welfare.
Shahjahanpur, Jan 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addresses an Organisational meeting, at party office, in Shahjahanpur on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Shahjahanpur, Jan 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda addresses an Organisational meeting, at party office, in Shahjahanpur on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

We are farmers, not in the business of votes: Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait says farmers are above caste and remain united on issues that concern them
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT PHOTO)
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 29, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out