Election 2022 LIVE: Navjot Sidhu to file nomination from Amritsar East today

Political parties are gearing up for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand as the campaigns grow louder with each passing day. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its list of 91 candidates for the seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh, denying ticket to 20 sitting MLAs.

Meanwhile, in Goa, Trinamool Congress national vice-president and former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro withdrew his candidature from Fatorda constituency, handing it over to a new face, Seoula Avillia Vas.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP has named all its candidates for the 70-member assembly polls scheduled for February 14. Union home minister Amit Shah conducted a door-to-door campaign in Rudraprayag on Friday, after his visit to the Baba Rudranath Temple.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal commenced his two-day campaign in Punjab and sounded the need for an "honest CM" in the state. Ahead of the February 20 polls, AAP in Punjab fielded Bhagwant Mann as the chief ministerial candidate to take on the ruling Congress government in the state.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the chief of the Congress' Punjab unit, will on Saturday file the nomination for the upcoming polls. He is contesting the election from Amritsar East assembly constituency.