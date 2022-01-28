Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: AAP releases manifesto for Uttar Pradesh

The battle for victory is intensifying in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur as the assembly elections for all five states are set to be held in less than a month.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its election manifesto on Thursday with a slew of promises including 300 units of free electricity, free bus services for women and a law to guarantee MSP for farmers' produce. In a major development, two leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and one Congress leader jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday filed his nomination filed his nomination from the Khatima assembly seat for the single phase elections on February 14. The ruling BJP also released a list of nine candidates which includes CM BC Khanduri's daughter Reetu.

In Punjab, several candidates of the Congress party failed to turn up during Rahul Gandhi's visit to Amritsar.