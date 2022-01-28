Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: AAP releases manifesto for Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its election manifesto on Thursday with a slew of promises including 300 units of free electricity, free bus services for women and a law to guarantee MSP for farmers' produce. In a major development, two leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and one Congress leader jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday filed his nomination filed his nomination from the Khatima assembly seat for the single phase elections on February 14. The ruling BJP also released a list of nine candidates which includes CM BC Khanduri's daughter Reetu.
In Punjab, several candidates of the Congress party failed to turn up during Rahul Gandhi's visit to Amritsar.
Jan 28, 2022 07:51 AM IST
AAP releases manifesto for UP elections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its election manifesto ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The manifesto, named ‘Kejriwal Guarantee Card’, was released by Sanjay Singh, AAP's UP in-charge at a press conference on Thursday.
Some of the promises mentioned in the manifesto include free bus services for women, 300 units of free electricity and a law to guarantee MSP for farmers' produce.
Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has given an ultimatum to the party high command to review its decision or his son, who was denied the ticket,will contest the Punjab assembly elections independently
The party is set to face rebel trouble from Samrala, Sahnewal and Jagraon, with its leaders Amrik Singh Dhillon, Satwinder Kaur Bitti and Malkit Singh Dakha deciding to fight independently from these seats.
Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju on Thursday asked political parties and candidates contesting the assembly polls in Punjab to declare criminal records, if any, and also give publicity in the electronic media.
Stakes are high for Majithia and Sidhu, but much higher for the latter, unexpectedly pitch-forked into the toughest electoral test he has faced since former Indian cricketer shifted to political pitch after joining the BJP ahead of the 2004 Lok Sabha polls
So far, 18 candidates, including covering candidates of main contestants, as well as some from little-known local party candidates have filed their papers for the Punjab assembly elections in Ludhiana which has 14 assembly segments.