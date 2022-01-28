Home / Elections / Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: AAP releases manifesto for Uttar Pradesh
Live

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: AAP releases manifesto for Uttar Pradesh

Assembly elections 2022 LIVE updates: In Uttar Pradesh, two leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and one Congress leader jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Assembly elections for all five states are set to be held in less than a month.
Assembly elections for all five states are set to be held in less than a month.(AFP file photo. Representational image)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

The battle for victory is intensifying in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur as the assembly elections for all five states are set to be held in less than a month. 

Also Read| Supreme Court notice to Centre, EC on plea over pre-poll freebies

In Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its election manifesto on Thursday with a slew of promises including 300 units of free electricity, free bus services for women and a law to guarantee MSP for farmers' produce. In a major development, two leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and one Congress leader jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Also Read| UP elections: BJP focuses on the west, Amit Shah holds drive

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday filed his nomination filed his nomination from the Khatima assembly seat for the single phase elections on February 14. The ruling BJP also released a list of nine candidates which includes CM BC Khanduri's daughter Reetu. 

In Punjab, several candidates of the Congress party failed to turn up during Rahul Gandhi's visit to Amritsar. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 28, 2022 07:51 AM IST

    AAP releases manifesto for UP elections

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its election manifesto ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The manifesto, named ‘Kejriwal Guarantee Card’, was released by Sanjay Singh, AAP's UP in-charge at a press conference on Thursday. 

    Some of the promises mentioned in the manifesto include free bus services for women, 300 units of free electricity and a law to guarantee MSP for farmers' produce. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly election congress bjp aam aadmi party
elections

‘Many people change parties before polls....we have to fight the good fight’

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, including in Congress-ruled Punjab, former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot spoke to Sunetra Choudhury about the rumblings in the party.
File photo: Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (ANI)
File photo: Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 04:34 AM IST
Copy Link
BySunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Sunam Congress candidate Dhiman escalates campaign amid Daman Thind Bajwa’s parallel meets

Sunam Congress candidate Jaswinder Dhiman escalated his election campaign amid party’s halqa in-charge Daman Thind Bajwa’s opposition, parallel meetings and ‘social work’ on Thursday
Sunam Congress candidate Jaswinder Singh Dhiman along with his uncle and Amargarh MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman held meetings after paying homage to freedom fighter Udham Singh. Daman Thind Bajwa held meetings with her supporters in Sunam villages but they will take the final decision on Friday. (HT Photo)
Sunam Congress candidate Jaswinder Singh Dhiman along with his uncle and Amargarh MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman held meetings after paying homage to freedom fighter Udham Singh. Daman Thind Bajwa held meetings with her supporters in Sunam villages but they will take the final decision on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAvtar Singh, Sangrur
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: BJP fields Sanjeev Vashisht from Mohali

Sanjeev Vashisht, 48, is a state executive member of the Punjab BJP and also a member of the advisory committee, Chandigarh International Airport
Sanjeev Vashisht’s name was in BJP’s list of 27 candidates declared on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Sanjeev Vashisht’s name was in BJP’s list of 27 candidates declared on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHillary Victor, Mohali
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Kharar: Revolt brewing in Congress over ticket denial

Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has given an ultimatum to the party high command to review its decision or his son, who was denied the ticket,will contest the Punjab assembly elections independently
Congress has declared Vijay Kumar Sharma, 60, the chairman of the Mohali District Planning Board, as its candidate from Kharar constituency. (HT Photo)
Congress has declared Vijay Kumar Sharma, 60, the chairman of the Mohali District Planning Board, as its candidate from Kharar constituency. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHillary Victor, Mohali
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Party fielded candidates to bring socio-political change in Punjab: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha leader

Punjab assembly polls: Dr Swaiman Singh, senior leader of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), on Thursday said the party has fielded candidates to bring a socio-political change in the state
Dr Swaiman Singh, senior leader of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), on Thursday visited several constituencies of south Malwa in Faridkot, Muktsar and Fazilka for campaigning of morcha candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Dr Swaiman Singh, senior leader of the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), on Thursday visited several constituencies of south Malwa in Faridkot, Muktsar and Fazilka for campaigning of morcha candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:23 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Rebel trouble for Congress in Ludhiana: Denied tickets, 3 leaders set to fight as independents

The party is set to face rebel trouble from Samrala, Sahnewal and Jagraon, with its leaders Amrik Singh Dhillon, Satwinder Kaur Bitti and Malkit Singh Dakha deciding to fight independently from these seats.
One of the rebels has accused chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi of surrendering a Congress ticket to an AAP turncoat on a seat in Ludhiana. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
One of the rebels has accused chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi of surrendering a Congress ticket to an AAP turncoat on a seat in Ludhiana. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 03:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana
Close Story
punjab assembly election

SAD seeks action against Punjab Police officials for raids at Bikram Majithia’s houses

In a complaint filed before CEO, Punjab, SADon Thursday demanded action against officials of the Punjab Police for conducting raids at the residences of former minister Bikram Singh Majithia
SAD senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema, who filed a representation before the CEO, said the raids by the officials of the Punjab Police were against the fundamental rights of Bikram Majithia and also raises questions on the fair conduct of the upcoming polls. (HT File Photo)
SAD senior vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema, who filed a representation before the CEO, said the raids by the officials of the Punjab Police were against the fundamental rights of Bikram Majithia and also raises questions on the fair conduct of the upcoming polls. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly elections: 91 candidates file nominations

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju stated that 91 nominations were filed on Thursday for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections scheduled for February 20
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju stated that 91 nominations were filed on Thursday. With 12 nominations filed on January 25, the total number of nominations filed for the Punjab assembly elections is 103. (ANI File Photo)
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju stated that 91 nominations were filed on Thursday. With 12 nominations filed on January 25, the total number of nominations filed for the Punjab assembly elections is 103. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 03:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly polls: Slain gangster’s sister, caste factor may hold electoral key in Fazilka

Punjab assembly polls: A party hopper, Rajdeep Kaur, sister of slain gangster-turned-politician Jaswinder Singh ‘Rocky’, and caste composition may hold electoral key in Fazilka constituency
Rajdeep Kaur, who joined the Punjab Lok Congress, is non-committed to support the candidate fielded by her party’s ally, BJP in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. In state elections of 2012 and 2017, Rajdeep and her brother had contested unsuccessfully as Independents from their hometown Fazilka. (AFP File Photo/ Representational image)
Rajdeep Kaur, who joined the Punjab Lok Congress, is non-committed to support the candidate fielded by her party’s ally, BJP in the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. In state elections of 2012 and 2017, Rajdeep and her brother had contested unsuccessfully as Independents from their hometown Fazilka. (AFP File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVishal Joshi, Bathinda
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Publish criminal antecedents of candidates on websites: Punjab Chief electoral officer

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, S Karuna Raju on Thursday asked political parties and candidates contesting the assembly polls in Punjab to declare criminal records, if any, and also give publicity in the electronic media.
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said it’s mandatory for parties to upload on their website information about pending criminal cases. (ANI File Photo)
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said it’s mandatory for parties to upload on their website information about pending criminal cases. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: AAP’s ‘Delhi model’ a failure, says Mohali MLA

Congress candidate from Mohali Balbir Singh Sidhu lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for seeking votes on the basis of Delhi model and termed it “a terrible failure”
Congress candidate and local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu campaigning in Phase 11, Mohali, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Congress candidate and local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu campaigning in Phase 11, Mohali, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 03:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly polls: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates seek common poll symbol

In a joint application filed by all candidates of Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) before the chief electoral officer (CEO), Punjab, it has demanded a common symbol for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls
Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s parliamentary wing head Prem Singh Bhangu said they have asked the EC to give a common symbol to all candidates nominated by their morcha to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. (HT File Photo)
Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s parliamentary wing head Prem Singh Bhangu said they have asked the EC to give a common symbol to all candidates nominated by their morcha to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly polls. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly polls: SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal to file nomination on Friday

Five times Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal (94) will file his nomination paper for upcoming Punjab assembly polls scheduled for Feb 20, on Friday
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Akali patron Parkash Singh Badal as party nominee for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls on Wednesday. (HT File Photo)
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Akali patron Parkash Singh Badal as party nominee for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls on Wednesday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab Polls: Stakes are higher for Sidhu in challenge from Majithia

Stakes are high for Majithia and Sidhu, but much higher for the latter, unexpectedly pitch-forked into the toughest electoral test he has faced since former Indian cricketer shifted to political pitch after joining the BJP ahead of the 2004 Lok Sabha polls
Majithia and Sidhu were comrades-in-arms to the extent that young Akali leader would be on the wheel of former cricketer’s campaign vehicle in three successive Amritsar Lok Sabha polls which the latter won. That was until they fell out bitterly sometime in 2013 over their clashing power ambitions in the Majha region. (HT FIle/video grab)
Majithia and Sidhu were comrades-in-arms to the extent that young Akali leader would be on the wheel of former cricketer’s campaign vehicle in three successive Amritsar Lok Sabha polls which the latter won. That was until they fell out bitterly sometime in 2013 over their clashing power ambitions in the Majha region. (HT FIle/video grab)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 02:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Vinayak and Navneet Sharma
Close Story
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly elections: Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Capt Sandhu and 11 others file nomination papers from Ludhiana

So far, 18 candidates, including covering candidates of main contestants, as well as some from little-known local party candidates have filed their papers for the Punjab assembly elections in Ludhiana which has 14 assembly segments.
Congress’ Dakha candidate Capt Sandeep Sandhu during filing of nomination papers at the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Congress’ Dakha candidate Capt Sandeep Sandhu during filing of nomination papers at the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 02:00 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out