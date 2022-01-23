Assembly polls 2022 LIVE: Congress declares 40 candidates for Manipur polls

All parties are gearing up for the assembly elections in five states- Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur- which are set to begin from next month.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that its ban on physical rallies, roadshows will continue till January 31.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections from the Karhal constituency in Mainpuri. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Kairana.

The Trinamool Congress in Goa alleged on Saturday that a flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) barged into the party office on Friday night without giving any reason. The TMC has written a letter to the EC in this regard.

Utpal Parrikar, who quit the BJP on Friday and announced he will contest as an independent candidate, said on Saturday that he will withdraw from the poll race if the BJP fields a good candidate from Panaji, a constituency that was represented by his father and late chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

In Manipur, the EC on Saturday approved postal ballots for militant camps during the two phase polling on February 27 and March 3.