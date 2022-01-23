Home/Elections/ Assembly polls 2022 LIVE: Congress declares 40 candidates for Manipur polls
Assembly polls 2022 LIVE: Congress declares 40 candidates for Manipur polls
Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Congress on Saturday released a list of 40 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur. Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to contest from Thoubal. The elections are due to be held this year in the state. Manipur has 60 assembly seats and BJP is in power in the state.
All parties are gearing up for the assembly elections in five states- Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur- which are set to begin from next month.
The Election Commission on Saturday announced that its ban on physical rallies, roadshows will continue till January 31.
In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections from the Karhal constituency in Mainpuri. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Kairana.
The Trinamool Congress in Goa alleged on Saturday that a flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) barged into the party office on Friday night without giving any reason. The TMC has written a letter to the EC in this regard.
Utpal Parrikar, who quit the BJP on Friday and announced he will contest as an independent candidate, said on Saturday that he will withdraw from the poll race if the BJP fields a good candidate from Panaji, a constituency that was represented by his father and late chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
In Manipur, the EC on Saturday approved postal ballots for militant camps during the two phase polling on February 27 and March 3.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 23, 2022 07:34 AM IST
Manipur polls: Congress releases list 40 candidates
Congress on Saturday released a list of 40 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur.
Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to contest from Thoubal.
The elections are due to be held this year in the state. Manipur has 60 assembly seats and BJP is in power in the state.
Shah, who has been helming talks with allies, ironing out differences within the party unit, and lending an ear to disgruntled party workers, besides playing a key role in ticket distribution, will now be actively campaigning in the state, according to functionaries aware of the developments
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that Congress leader P Chidambaram is not telling the truth regarding never getting an offer of alliance from the Mamata Banerjee-led camp. He added that Chidambaran should publicly “take the blame” if the BJP wins Goa assembly elections.
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 11:22 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
In his plea to the apex court, Azam Khan, who has been lodged in the Sitapur Jail since February 2020, said the Uttar Pradesh government has purposefully delayed three criminal cases to ensure that he is incarcerated during the assembly elections that will begin next month.
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 10:38 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
In a letter addressed to the EC on Saturday, the TMC said a group of two police officers, both armed, were accompanied by four unidentified individuals in plain clothes, and entered the party office at around 11.10 pm on Friday.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 07:24 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Elder son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar compared denial of ticket from Panaji to 2019 by-polls that was facilitated after his father passed away. He added that the saffron party had brushed him off even then but he “respected” the decision.
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Union home minister Amit Shah said that the families he spoke with told him they no longer live in fear as after the BJP formed government in Uttar Pradesh, law and order situation has improved in the state. Notably, the party has fielded Mriganka Singh as its candidate from Kairana.
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 09:28 PM IST
Reported by S Raju | Written by Sharangee Dutta, New Delhi