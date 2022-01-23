Home / Elections / Assembly polls 2022 LIVE: Congress declares 40 candidates for Manipur polls
Live

Assembly polls 2022 LIVE: Congress declares 40 candidates for Manipur polls

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Congress on Saturday released a list of 40 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur. Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to contest from Thoubal. The elections are due to be held this year in the state. Manipur has 60 assembly seats and BJP is in power in the state.
Assembly elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur are set to begin from next month.&nbsp;
Assembly elections in Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur are set to begin from next month. (File Photo)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 07:34 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

All parties are gearing up for the assembly elections in five states- Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur- which are set to begin from next month.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that its ban on physical rallies, roadshows will continue till January 31.

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav will contest elections from the Karhal constituency in Mainpuri. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Kairana.

Click here for schedule of the upcoming assembly elections in 5 states

The Trinamool Congress in Goa alleged on Saturday that a flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) barged into the party office on Friday night without giving any reason. The TMC has written a letter to the EC in this regard.

Utpal Parrikar, who quit the BJP on Friday and announced he will contest as an independent candidate, said on Saturday that he will withdraw from the poll race if the BJP fields a good candidate from Panaji, a constituency that was represented by his father and late chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

In Manipur, the EC on Saturday approved postal ballots for militant camps during the two phase polling on February 27 and March 3.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 23, 2022 07:34 AM IST

    Manipur polls: Congress releases list 40 candidates

    Congress on Saturday released a list of 40 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur.

    Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to contest from Thoubal.

    The elections are due to be held this year in the state. Manipur has 60 assembly seats and BJP is in power in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly election
uttarakhand assembly election

Cong releases first list of 53 candidates for Uttarakhand polls

The names of former chief minister Harish Rawat and Harak Singh Rawat, who joined the party on Friday, do not figure in the first list.
The Congress is seeking to wrest power back from the BJP in the hill state. In picture - former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat.(ANI File Photo)
The Congress is seeking to wrest power back from the BJP in the hill state. In picture - former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat.(ANI File Photo)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 02:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Close Story
india news

EC extends rally ban, but eases some curbs

The Election Commission of India has decided to relax some of the guidelines for candidates who will be contesting in the first phase on February 10 and the second phase on February 14.
Elections to the five states were announced on January 8, even as India was in the midst of the third wave of Covid-19,(File Photo)
Elections to the five states were announced on January 8, even as India was in the midst of the third wave of Covid-19,(File Photo)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 05:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Not fielded by BJP, Goa ex-CM Parsekar resigns from party

The BJP has fielded MLA Dayanand Sopte as its candidate in the Mandrem constituency. Goa will elect a new assembly on February 14. Results will be declared on March 10.
The three-term MLA and former state BJP president represented the Mandrem constituency in north Goa from 2002 until his defeat in 2017. (Hindustan Times)
The three-term MLA and former state BJP president represented the Mandrem constituency in north Goa from 2002 until his defeat in 2017. (Hindustan Times)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 01:51 AM IST
Copy Link
ByGerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, Panaji
Close Story
india news

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav makes Karhal poll fray entry official

Karhal is scheduled to go to the polls on February 20 in the third phase of the seven-phase UP assembly elections.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference in presence of party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav(L) and former Congress MP Praveen Singh Aron who joined the party, at the party office, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Pramod Adhikari)
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference in presence of party General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav(L) and former Congress MP Praveen Singh Aron who joined the party, at the party office, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Pramod Adhikari)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 02:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Close Story
india news

Shah returns to the forefront of UP campaign with Kairana visit

Shah, who has been helming talks with allies, ironing out differences within the party unit, and lending an ear to disgruntled party workers, besides playing a key role in ticket distribution, will now be actively campaigning in the state, according to functionaries aware of the developments
Union home minister Amit Shah during his door-to-door campaign in Kairana on Monday. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah during his door-to-door campaign in Kairana on Monday. (PTI)
Updated on Jan 23, 2022 07:13 AM IST
Copy Link
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi/meerut
Close Story
goa assembly election

‘I’m very modest': Chidambaram after TMC claims he refused alliance for Goa poll

  • TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that Congress leader P Chidambaram is not telling the truth regarding never getting an offer of alliance from the Mamata Banerjee-led camp. He added that Chidambaran should publicly “take the blame” if the BJP wins Goa assembly elections.
Congress leader P Chidambaram said he doesn't enter in “verbal exchanges” with general secretaries of other political parties.(ANI file photo)
Congress leader P Chidambaram said he doesn't enter in “verbal exchanges” with general secretaries of other political parties.(ANI file photo)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 11:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: Azam Khan moves SC, seeks interim bail to campaign

In his plea to the apex court, Azam Khan, who has been lodged in the Sitapur Jail since February 2020, said the Uttar Pradesh government has purposefully delayed three criminal cases to ensure that he is incarcerated during the assembly elections that will begin next month.
Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan(HT file photo)
Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan(HT file photo)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 10:38 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

UP polls: AIMIM joins hands with Babu Singh Kushwaha, Bharat Mukti Morcha

  • Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 09:39 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , New Delhi
Close Story
punjab assembly election

On question of Punjab Congress CM face, Navjot Sidhu says this

In a Twitter poll conducted by an aide of Rahul Gandhi, Charanjit Singh Channi won the maximum votes as the Congress' CM face in Punjab Assembly Election 2022. 
Sidhu said he has full faith in the party high command.
Sidhu said he has full faith in the party high command.
Published on Jan 22, 2022 09:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
uttarakhand assembly election

Uttarakhand polls: Harish Rawat says AAP has no chance of forming govt

Aam Aadmi Party is contesting the Uttarakhand assembly polls under the leadership of retired Colonel Ajay Kothiyal.
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.(ANI file photo)
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.(ANI file photo)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 07:41 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |
Close Story
goa assembly election

‘Reeks of bias’: Goa TMC alleges EC’s ‘flying squad’ barged into its office

In a letter addressed to the EC on Saturday, the TMC said a group of two police officers, both armed, were accompanied by four unidentified individuals in plain clothes, and entered the party office at around 11.10 pm on Friday.
In the single-phase assembly election in Goa on February 14, the TMC is a first-time entrant and has announced a slew of promises if it forms the government this time.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
In the single-phase assembly election in Goa on February 14, the TMC is a first-time entrant and has announced a slew of promises if it forms the government this time.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 07:24 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
goa assembly election

Utpal Parrikar vows to exit race if BJP fields ‘good candidate’ from Panaji

  • Elder son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, Utpal Parrikar compared denial of ticket from Panaji to 2019 by-polls that was facilitated after his father passed away. He added that the saffron party had brushed him off even then but he “respected” the decision.
Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, announced his resignation from the BJP and declared that he will contest the Goa assembly elections from Panaji as an independent candidate, on Friday, January 21, 2022. (ANI)
Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, announced his resignation from the BJP and declared that he will contest the Goa assembly elections from Panaji as an independent candidate, on Friday, January 21, 2022. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Ban on rallies in poll-bound states to continue till Jan 31, with few exceptions

Roadshows and campaign rallies will remain banned in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur till January 31, the EC has decided. 
Election Commission has extended the ban on physical rallies till January 31.&nbsp;
Election Commission has extended the ban on physical rallies till January 31. 
Published on Jan 22, 2022 06:27 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

BJP 300 paar: Amit Shah launches door-to-door campaign in Kairana for UP polls

  • Union home minister Amit Shah said that the families he spoke with told him they no longer live in fear as after the BJP formed government in Uttar Pradesh, law and order situation has improved in the state. Notably, the party has fielded Mriganka Singh as its candidate from Kairana.
Union home minister Amit Shah said that the BJP is committed to maintaining law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah said that the BJP is committed to maintaining law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI Photo)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 09:28 PM IST
Copy Link
Reported by S Raju | Written by Sharangee Dutta, New Delhi
Close Story
uttar pradesh assembly election

On Mayawati's ‘low-profile campaign’, Priyanka Gandhi says, 'Maybe because...'

Priyanka Gandhi said she is surprised and is not being able to understand why Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati is quiet this assembly election. 
Priyanka Gandhi said it is surprising that BSP has not yet become active yet.&nbsp;
Priyanka Gandhi said it is surprising that BSP has not yet become active yet. 
Published on Jan 22, 2022 04:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out