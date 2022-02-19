Assembly polls: UP to vote in third leg tomorrow, Punjab in single-phase

After a 6-day break, polling will resume in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, as voters in the country's most populous state will cast their votes in the third phase. Punjab, too, will enter the electoral fray, as the state will hold assembly elections in a single-phase.

Uttar Pradesh

As many as 59 of UP's total 403 assembly constituencies will go to polls; when the session ends, the fate of candidates in 172 seats will have been sealed. In the first two legs--February 10 and 14--elections took place for 58 and 55 seats, respectively. The voter turnout stood at 62.4% and 60.44%.

In Sunday's third phase, 627 candidates are in the fray. VIP candidates include Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav (Karhal), Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader SP Singh Baghel (Karhal), Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party president Shivpal Yadav (Jaswantnagar), ex-Kanpur police chief and recent BJP joinee Asim Arun (Kannauj), among others.

The BJP is the ruling party here and is facing stiff competition from the SP-led alliance, which also includes the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). The other challengers are the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress.

Punjab

The ruling Congress will look to retain the border state, which it won five years ago from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP coalition. However, the Sonia Gandhi-helmed party is facing a tough fight from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Punjab has total 117 assembly constituencies.

As it is a single-phase election, all major candidates will be in the fray, including chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur), Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Amritsar East), SAD's Bikram Majithia (Amritsar East), former CM and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) president Captain Amarinder Singh (Patiala), AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann (Dhuri) etc.