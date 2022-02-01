Ban on poll rallies, roadshows to continue till February 11: Election Commission

The Election Commission (EC) of India on Monday extended the ban on road shows, vehicle rallies and processions in the five poll-bound states till February 11, but allowed public meetings of up to 1,000 people and doorstep campaigning with up to 20 persons instead of 10.

The election watchdog announced its latest restrictions after Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, along with election commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, reviewed the pandemic situation in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections will be held between February 10 and March 7.

“All the state chief secretaries informed the commission about reports of Covid-19 infection either plateauing out or tapering as on date. They also said the positivity rate is showing a decline with the number of hospitalisation cases also registering a declining trend,” the commission said in a statement. “The state officers, however, said that Covid-19 protocol precautions need to be continued to be observed so that no undue spurt takes place due to intense public contact because of heightened political activity.”

Last week, the poll body relaxed some restrictions in keeping with the trends of the spread of Covid-19 infections. Following a review of the latest rise in cases, the commission allowed physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 people (instead of 500), or 50% of the capacity of the ground, or the limit set by state disaster management authorities, whichever was lower, from February 1.

Polling for Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The four other states, except Manipur where elections will be held in two phases, will see polling in a single phase. Votes will be counted on March 10.

The commission on Monday also relaxed the limit for door-to-door campaigns. “Instead of 10 persons, now 20 persons, excluding security personnel, will be allowed for door-to-door campaigns,” it said.

The poll overseer also granted some relaxation for political parties, allowing indoor meetings with a maximum of 500 people (instead of 300), or 50% of the hall’s capacity, or the limit set by state authorities.

“Political parties shall ensure the compliance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines and Model Code of Conduct at all occasions during the activities connected with elections,” it said.

The poll body has increased the number of polling stations across the five states to allow only 1,250 voters in each polling booth instead of the usual 1,500. The number was capped at 1,000 for the previous two rounds of state elections since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be mandatory sanitisation of polling stations and thermal checking of all those casting their ballots.

“Covid-19 patients and those who are quarantined will be allowed to cast their vote in the last hour of polling under the supervision of health authorities,” the commission had said earlier. Sector magistrates will coordinate this in their allocated polling stations and record of such electors shall be maintained by the presiding officer, it had said.

Among the information it reviewed with respect to the Covid-19 situation in these regions was the high vaccination rate and the reduction in test positivity rate recently. Goa, the commission was told, has 100% first and 89% second dose coverage, Uttarakhand has 89.7% and 70% coverage, in Punjab the corresponding figures were 85% and 58% and in Manipur an overall 45%.

The election body had also issued Covid-19 directions to all states by writing to chief secretaries to expedite vaccination, increase the number of polling stations and reduce the number of people who will vote in each booth.

Last year, the commission courted controversy for holding the West Bengal assembly elections in eight phases amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. A police complaint was filed against the watchdog for culpable homicide by the wife of a Trinamool Congress candidate who died of Covid-19.