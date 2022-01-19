BJP to campaign in hybrid mode as EC restricts physical rallies in poll bound states

In view of the ban on physical rallies amid Covid-19, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing a hybrid model to reach out to voters of five states. Under the strategy, the party will hold small campaign events which will be broadcast live on social media for supporters to join, according to a report by news agency ANI.

People in five states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand are set to vote in the assembly elections in phases starting February 10. However, the Election Commission has prohibited the physical rallies as Covid-19 cases are recording a massive surge across the nation.

On January 15, the poll body extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows in the five poll-bound states till January 22. Before this, the commission had suspended the physical rallies till January 15.

According to the report, BJP national president JP Nadda decided on a hybrid campaign model after deliberating with senior leaders in recent meetings. The physical address will be held in small gatherings and these rallies will be telecast live in different regions several times and streamed on various social media platforms, ANI reported.

In UP, voting for the 403-member assembly will be held in seven phases starting February 20. The last phase of the polling will take place on March 7. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote on February 27 and March 3.

Punjab with 117 constituencies will go to the polls on February 20. Earlier it was scheduled to vote on February 14, but the EC postponed the polling in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrations.

Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14.

The counting for all five states will be held on March 10.