Election 2022 Live Updates: Security increased ahead of polling in Uttarakhand
- Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Campaigning came to an end in Uttarakhand and Goa and nine districts of Uttar Pradesh as the silence period kicked off at 6pm on Saturday.
The poll campaign in Goa, Uttarakhand, and 55 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh ended Saturday as the three states are set to vote on February 14. The second phase of polling will be held in all 70 Assembly seats in Uttarkhand and 40 constituencies in Goa. The nine UP districts going to polls on Monday are: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to retain power in all three states.
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 09:34 AM
RLD chief Jayant's advice to BJP leaders, ‘wash mouths from time to time’
“The Chief Minister of Assam has used abusive language. From time to time, BJP leaders should wash their mouths with twig!” tweeted RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 08:47 AM
Security increased ahead of polling in Uttarakhand
Security has been beefed up in Uttarakhand where the poll campaign ended on Saturday and the silent period kicked off for the voting scheduled on Monday. Security forces have been deployed at all the 11,697 polling booths to maintain the law and order situation, said Sojanya, Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand.
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 08:15 AM
Kejriwal is a liar: Channi on getting clean chit in illegal mining case
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal after getting a clean chit over the allegations of illegal mining.
"Arvind Kejriwal is a liar...tried leveling several allegations against me, but none were true...They complained to the Governor (against me), he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails," said Channi.
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 07:28 AM
Goa Congress writes to chief electoral officer over 'fake news'
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has complained to the chief electoral officer against a news channel, alleging that it is spreading "fake news" to misguide voters ahead of assembly elections.
State Congress General Secretary Sunil Kawthankar in a letter to the chief electoral officer demanded an FIR against the channel, saying that the news channel "has broadcasted fake news on YouTube which includes manipulated/fabricated/fake video claiming Congress MLA candidates have been sold off."