Election 2022 Live Updates: Security increased ahead of polling in Uttarakhand

The poll campaign in Goa, Uttarakhand, and 55 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh ended Saturday as the three states are set to vote on February 14. The second phase of polling will be held in all 70 Assembly seats in Uttarkhand and 40 constituencies in Goa. The nine UP districts going to polls on Monday are: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to retain power in all three states.
“The Chief Minister of Assam has used abusive language. From time to time, BJP leaders should wash their mouths with twig!” tweeted RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary.
Feb 13, 2022 08:47 AM IST
Security increased ahead of polling in Uttarakhand
Security has been beefed up in Uttarakhand where the poll campaign ended on Saturday and the silent period kicked off for the voting scheduled on Monday. Security forces have been deployed at all the 11,697 polling booths to maintain the law and order situation, said Sojanya, Chief Electoral Officer, Uttarakhand.
Feb 13, 2022 08:15 AM IST
Kejriwal is a liar: Channi on getting clean chit in illegal mining case
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal after getting a clean chit over the allegations of illegal mining.
"Arvind Kejriwal is a liar...tried leveling several allegations against me, but none were true...They complained to the Governor (against me), he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails," said Channi.
Feb 13, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Goa Congress writes to chief electoral officer over 'fake news'
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has complained to the chief electoral officer against a news channel, alleging that it is spreading "fake news" to misguide voters ahead of assembly elections.
State Congress General Secretary Sunil Kawthankar in a letter to the chief electoral officer demanded an FIR against the channel, saying that the news channel "has broadcasted fake news on YouTube which includes manipulated/fabricated/fake video claiming Congress MLA candidates have been sold off."
A majority of the Congress’s 11 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from the state had opposed Navjot Sidhu’s elevation as the party’s state unit chief. Most of them are confined now to their constituencies, sulking or spilling beans on the manner in which the assembly candidatures were decided.
Preneet Kaur, who had been keeping a low profile after Amarinder Singh’s exit as Punjab chief minister in September last year following his tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu , also called upon the public to attend Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah’s rally on Sunday.
The Congress is hopeful of ‘Dalit vote consolidation’ in its favour after it named Channi’s as the chief ministerial face and his 111-day performance as the CM. SAD, on the other hand is banking on its ally Bahujan Samaj Party’s rapport in the community
Congress’ Ramanjit SinghSikki had won the seat twice by defeating SAD candidates Ravinder Singh Brahmpura and his father Ranjit Singh Brahmpura in 2017 and 2012, respectively. The SAD had represented the seat for over 20 years
Of the 175 candidates in fray for the 14 assembly seats in Ludhiana, only 12 (6%) candidates are women; Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have not fielded women on any of the 14 seats in Ludhiana
BJP took strong exception to Congress threats of disrupting PM’s rallies in Punjab. Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat said it was clear that Congress was feeling threatened by BJP’s growing popularity in Punjab