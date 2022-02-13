Election 2022 Live: Goa Cong writes to chief electoral officer over 'fake news'
- Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Campaigning came to an end in Uttarakhand and Goa and nine districts of Uttar Pradesh as the silence period kicked off at 6pm on Saturday.
The poll campaign in Goa, Uttarakhand, and 55 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh ended Saturday as the three states are set to vote on February 14. The second phase of polling will be held in all 70 Assembly seats in Uttarkhand and 40 constituencies in Goa. The nine UP districts going to polls on Monday are: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to retain power in all three states.
Full election coverage here
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 13 Feb 2022 07:28 AM
Goa Congress writes to chief electoral officer over 'fake news'
Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has complained to the chief electoral officer against a news channel, alleging that it is spreading "fake news" to misguide voters ahead of assembly elections.
State Congress General Secretary Sunil Kawthankar in a letter to the chief electoral officer demanded an FIR against the channel, saying that the news channel "has broadcasted fake news on YouTube which includes manipulated/fabricated/fake video claiming Congress MLA candidates have been sold off."