Election 2022 Live: Goa Cong writes to chief electoral officer over 'fake news'

The poll campaign in Goa, Uttarakhand, and 55 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh ended Saturday as the three states are set to vote on February 14. The second phase of polling will be held in all 70 Assembly seats in Uttarkhand and 40 constituencies in Goa. The nine UP districts going to polls on Monday are: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to retain power in all three states.

