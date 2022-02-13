Live Election 2022 Live: Goa Cong writes to chief electoral officer over 'fake news' Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Campaigning came to an end in Uttarakhand and Goa and nine districts of Uttar Pradesh as the silence period kicked off at 6pm on Saturday. A man shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote during the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Greater Noida West on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT) By OPEN APP The poll campaign in Goa, Uttarakhand, and 55 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh ended Saturday as the three states are set to vote on February 14. The second phase of polling will be held in all 70 Assembly seats in Uttarkhand and 40 constituencies in Goa. The nine UP districts going to polls on Monday are: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to retain power in all three states. Full election coverage here SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON assembly election up election Goa election uttarakhand election manipur election Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully