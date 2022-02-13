Home / Elections / Election 2022 Live: Goa Cong writes to chief electoral officer over 'fake news'
Election 2022 Live: Goa Cong writes to chief electoral officer over 'fake news'

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Campaigning came to an end in Uttarakhand and Goa and nine districts of Uttar Pradesh as the silence period kicked off at 6pm on Saturday.
A man shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote during the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Greater Noida West on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh /HT)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 07:28 AM IST
hindustan times.com
The poll campaign in Goa, Uttarakhand, and 55 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh ended Saturday as the three states are set to vote on February 14. The second phase of polling will be held in all 70 Assembly seats in Uttarkhand and 40 constituencies in Goa. The nine UP districts going to polls on Monday are: Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur. The Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to retain power in all three states.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 13, 2022 07:28 AM IST

    Goa Congress writes to chief electoral officer over 'fake news'

    Goa Pradesh Congress Committee has complained to the chief electoral officer against a news channel, alleging that it is spreading "fake news" to misguide voters ahead of assembly elections. 

    State Congress General Secretary Sunil Kawthankar in a letter to the chief electoral officer demanded an FIR against the channel, saying that the news channel "has broadcasted fake news on YouTube which includes manipulated/fabricated/fake video claiming Congress MLA candidates have been sold off."

Congress’s campaign in Punjab is a lesson in how not to win elections

  • A majority of the Congress’s 11 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from the state had opposed Navjot Sidhu’s elevation as the party’s state unit chief. Most of them are confined now to their constituencies, sulking or spilling beans on the manner in which the assembly candidatures were decided.
Punjab chief ministerial face Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary and Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh in Dehradun. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 07:13 AM IST
By Vinod Sharma
punjab assembly election

Punjab elections: Congress MP Preneet revolts, campaigns for husband Amarinder

Preneet Kaur, who had been keeping a low profile after Amarinder Singh’s exit as Punjab chief minister in September last year following his tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu , also called upon the public to attend Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah’s rally on Sunday.
Congress MP Preneet Kaur campaigning for her husband and BJP-PLC candidate from Patiala Urban constituency on Saturday, February 12, 2022. (HT photo)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 03:13 AM IST
ByVishal Rambani, Patiala
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: BJP promises 75% quota to youth in govt jobs in manifesto

Punjab elections: Apart from 75% job quota to Punjab youth, BJP manifesto also promises 35% reservation for women in all government jobs, including contractual ones.
Punjab elections: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others release BJP manifesto promising 75% job quota to Punjab youth and other sops in Jalandhar on Saturday. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 03:04 AM IST
ByGagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar
punjab assembly election

Corrupt people responsible for present mess in Punjab Congress: Jasbir Dimpa

Infighting in Congress continues to grow day by day as senior leader Jasbir Dimpa on Saturday slammed the party’s Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary for creating a mess in the state unit
Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Dimpa, who has been annoyed since the Congress has given the ticket to two-time MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki from the Khadoor Sahib assembly segment, termed party’s Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary a “corrupt” person. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar
punjab assembly election

BJP Amritsar-East candidate alleges attack on wife by Majithia’s supporters

BJP Amritsar-East candidate Jagmohan Singh Raju, alleging an attack on his wife during an election campaign, staged a protest along with other party rank and file at the Hall Gate on Saturday
BJP candidate from Amritsar East constituency Jagmohan Singh Raju stages a protest at the Hall Gate in Amritsar on Saturday. He alleged that former minister Bikram Singh Majithia was behind this. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: Parties’ idea of Dalit vote consolidation looks utopian

The Congress is hopeful of ‘Dalit vote consolidation’ in its favour after it named Channi’s as the chief ministerial face and his 111-day performance as the CM. SAD, on the other hand is banking on its ally Bahujan Samaj Party’s rapport in the community
Political analysts say that going by history, the very idea of Dalit vote consolidation in the February 20 Punjab polls looks utopian. (HT)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:59 AM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Chandigarh
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly polls: BJP star campaigners intensify canvassing in Amritsar

Seeing election arena heating up with only around a week remaining before the state assembly polls, BJP star campaigners have intensified their canvassing in Punjab
Union minister General VK Singh during an election campaigning meet ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, in Amritsar on Saturday. He said whatever the BJP has done, people know. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma, Amritsar
punjab assembly election

Khaddor Sahib Panthic seat in for close contest between SAD, Cong yet again

Congress’ Ramanjit SinghSikki had won the seat twice by defeating SAD candidates Ravinder Singh Brahmpura and his father Ranjit Singh Brahmpura in 2017 and 2012, respectively. The SAD had represented the seat for over 20 years
The Panthic seat of Khaddor sahib is all set to witness a close contest between Congress and SAD, (HT)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma, Khadoor Sahib (tarn Taran)
punjab assembly election

Ludhiana: Voice artistes in demand in election season

Voice artistes are a lot of demand these days as all political parties are approaching them for recording voice messages to be played during campaigning.
The voice messages are mostly played through loudspeakers fitted atop three-wheelers and e-rickshaws that take the rounds of the constituency. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
punjab assembly election

Punjab assembly polls: Confident of third win, Gurkirat Kotli strikes a chord with rural voters

While Gurkirat Kotli won from Khanna in 2017 as well as 2012 assembly polls in Punjab, residents of these villages have been instrumental in Congress’ win for the last four consecutive elections
Congress candidate from Khanna constituency Gurkirat Kotli interacting with Turmari villagers on Saturday. Kotli thanked people for voting in huge numbers for his party in each Punjab assembly polls. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByAneesha Sareen Kumar, Ludhiana
punjab assembly election

Punjab polls: High stakes keep Sidhu, Majithia confined to their segment

The heavyweights of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia, respectively, are stuck in their constituency as the stakes are high for both
Navjot Sidhu had campaigned for party’s Amritsar North candidate Sunil Dutti, while Majithia only went to his traditional Majitha segment where his wife Ganieve Kaur is in the fray, and the adjoining Amritsar South. (HT)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 01:41 AM IST
BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
punjab assembly election

Women account for only 6% of candidates in fray for 14 seats in Ludhiana

Of the 175 candidates in fray for the 14 assembly seats in Ludhiana, only 12 (6%) candidates are women; Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have not fielded women on any of the 14 seats in Ludhiana
Among the mainstream parties, only Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have put faith in women candidates in Ludhiana. (PTI File/Representational image)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana
punjab assembly election

Congress feeling threatened by BJP’s growing popularity in Punjab: Gajendra Shekhawat

BJP took strong exception to Congress threats of disrupting PM’s rallies in Punjab. Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat said it was clear that Congress was feeling threatened by BJP’s growing popularity in Punjab
BJP in-charge for Punjab Gajendra Shekhawat said Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu’s threats also vindicated BJP’s stand that the Prime Minister’s Ferozepur rally was also disrupted according to a proper plan by the Congress government. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
punjab assembly election

First-time, highly qualified women candidates hit the ground running in south Malwa belt

From running hashtags to short films on social media, 7 novice women candidates are making all-out efforts to woo the electorate
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dr Baljit Kaur checking an X-ray during an election campaign in Malout on Saturday, (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByVishal Joshi
punjab assembly election

Shah, Priyanka, Hema, Kejri to campaign in Punjab on Feb 13

Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwak will campaign in Punjab on Sunday.
Shah will be addressing a rally in Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar the evening. Prior to this, he is also scheduled to address rallies in Ludhiana and Patiala. Malini will address public election rallies in Amritsar West, Amritsar East and Maur in Malwa region
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents
