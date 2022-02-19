Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Election 2022 Live Updates: Campaigning ends in Punjab, over to voters now
Live

Election 2022 Live Updates: Campaigning ends in Punjab, over to voters now

Election 2022 Live Updates: The voting for the third phase of the assembly elections will cover all constituencies of Punjab and 59 seats of Uttar Pradesh.
Election 2022: The year’s assembly poll in the border state of Punjab is a curious election because the victor will shape Opposition dynamics more than affect the ruling dispensation. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 08:18 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The high-decibel campaign for Punjab assembly elections ended Friday but the allegations and counter-allegations from political parties are expected to continue at least until polling day. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have emerged as the main rivals of the multi-cornered fight in Punjab where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are contesting separately. The voting for the third phase of assembly elections will take place on February 20 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Full election coverage here

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 19 Feb 2022 08:18 AM

    Poll campaign ends in Punjab amid Kejriwal-Vishwas row

    The silence period in Punjab kicked off Friday amid controversy over Kumar Vishwas's damaging allegations against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Union home minister Amit Shah said the Centre has taken "serious" note of a pro-Khalistan group's letter extending support to the Aam Aadmi Party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assembly election punjab election up election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.