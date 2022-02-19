Election 2022 Live Updates: Campaigning ends in Punjab, over to voters now

The high-decibel campaign for Punjab assembly elections ended Friday but the allegations and counter-allegations from political parties are expected to continue at least until polling day. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have emerged as the main rivals of the multi-cornered fight in Punjab where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are contesting separately. The voting for the third phase of assembly elections will take place on February 20 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

Full election coverage here