Election 2022 Live Updates: Campaigning ends in Punjab, over to voters now

The high-decibel campaign for Punjab assembly elections ended Friday but the allegations and counter-allegations from political parties are expected to continue at least until polling day. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have emerged as the main rivals of the multi-cornered fight in Punjab where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are contesting separately. The voting for the third phase of assembly elections will take place on February 20 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.
Poll campaign ends in Punjab amid Kejriwal-Vishwas row
The silence period in Punjab kicked off Friday amid controversy over Kumar Vishwas's damaging allegations against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Union home minister Amit Shah said the Centre has taken "serious" note of a pro-Khalistan group's letter extending support to the Aam Aadmi Party.
Many are wondering if AAP will emerge victorious, especially with SAD seemingly in a weaker position and without longtime ally, BJP. Congress, too, has baggage from its messy ouster of former chief minister (CM) Amarinder Singh and the ensuing contentious battle over who would be the CM face.
Rajnath was canvassing for Amarinder on the last day of campaigning for the February 20 polls to the 117-member state assembly. The BJP is fighting the elections along with the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)
Chandigarh : On the last day of campaigning for the state polls, the Congress on Friday put up a “united face” in Punjab with the top state leaders jointly releasing the 13-point election manifesto based mostly on its state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s oft-repeated “Punjab model”
The five-week, aggressive campaigning for the three assembly seats in Mohali district ended on Friday with multiple roads shows and election rallies; The assembly elections are scheduled for February 20
Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and defence minister Rajnath Singh were among the key leaders who campaigned on the last day