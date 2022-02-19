Home / Elections / Election 2022 Live Updates: Campaigning ends in Punjab, over to voters now
Election 2022 Live Updates: Campaigning ends in Punjab, over to voters now

Election 2022 Live Updates: The voting for the third phase of the assembly elections will cover all constituencies of Punjab and 59 seats of Uttar Pradesh.
Election 2022: The year’s assembly poll in the border state of Punjab is a curious election because the victor will shape Opposition dynamics more than affect the ruling dispensation. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 08:18 AM IST
The high-decibel campaign for Punjab assembly elections ended Friday but the allegations and counter-allegations from political parties are expected to continue at least until polling day. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have emerged as the main rivals of the multi-cornered fight in Punjab where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are contesting separately. The voting for the third phase of assembly elections will take place on February 20 and the counting of votes will be done on March 10.

    Poll campaign ends in Punjab amid Kejriwal-Vishwas row

    The silence period in Punjab kicked off Friday amid controversy over Kumar Vishwas's damaging allegations against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Union home minister Amit Shah said the Centre has taken "serious" note of a pro-Khalistan group's letter extending support to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Cong manifesto promises 1,100 aid to women, 100k govt jobs

The party also promised a hike in old-age pension, end of mafia raj in sand and liquor, procurement of pulses, oilseed and corn at minimum support price besides free education and health services.
Flanked by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leaders Sunil Jakhar, Harish Chaudhary, Rajiv Shukla and Pawan Khera, Sidhu said, “The party manifesto is an instrument for the resurrection of Punjab.”(ANI)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Rural-urban divide may shape AAP prospects

Many are wondering if AAP will emerge victorious, especially with SAD seemingly in a weaker position and without longtime ally, BJP. Congress, too, has baggage from its messy ouster of former chief minister (CM) Amarinder Singh and the ensuing contentious battle over who would be the CM face.
AAP rose to political prominence in Punjab in the 2014 national election by winning four out of 13 parliamentary constituencies in the state.(File Photo | Representational Image)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 06:55 AM IST
ByBhanu Joshi, Neelanjan Sircar, Bhatinda
Punjab polls: ECI conducts surprise check at Mohali mayor's house

Senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh said ECI had received a complaint about liquor being stored at the mayor’s house, but the team found nothing of the sort
The mayor is the brother of Mohali Congress candidate and three-time MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
After 2007, no party has won two consecutive elections from Hoshiarpur's Garhshankar

Garhshankar assembly segment in Hoshiarpur district has the peculiarity that after 2007, no party has won two consecutive elections from here. The trend which started in 1997, was broken once in 2007
People have passed verdict in favour of a different party in every second election in the Garhshankar assembly segment of Hoshiarpur district. (AFP File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByHarpreet Kaur, Garhshankar
In Patti, AAP new factor in traditional Congress, SAD arena

After witnessing a two-cornered fight between SAD and the Congress from 1977 to 2017, the Patti constituency of Tarn Taran district is all set for a triangular contest this time with AAP’s entry
SAD’s Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and Congress’ Harminder Singh Gill are their respective parties’ candidates once for the February 2022 elections from Patti. However, this time AAP’s greenhorn Laljit Singh Bhullar has been giving them a tough fight. (HT Graphics)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByAnil Sharma, Patti (tarn Taran):
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts prominent Sikhs at his residence in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted 37 prominent Sikhs from across India at his official residence at the 7-Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the Sikh delegation, at Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 05:18 AM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Congress faces daunting task as it tries to retain Rai Sikh-dominated Fazilka

Congress faces a daunting task as it looks to retain the Rai Sikh-dominated Fazilka assembly constituency where it confronts the twin challenges of BJP and AAP’s growing popularity
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot
Punjab polls: Rajnath campaigns for Capt, says only BJP-led NDA can bring change

Rajnath was canvassing for Amarinder on the last day of campaigning for the February 20 polls to the 117-member state assembly. The BJP is fighting the elections along with the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh with Punjab Lok Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh and his wife Lok Sabha MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur during a road show in Patiala on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
Punjab polls: Cong puts up 'united face', releases manifesto based on Sidhu's model

Chandigarh : On the last day of campaigning for the state polls, the Congress on Friday put up a “united face” in Punjab with the top state leaders jointly releasing the 13-point election manifesto based mostly on its state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s oft-repeated “Punjab model”
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu along with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, senior leader Sunil Jakhar and others releasing party’s manifesto for Punjab polls in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByNavneet Sharma
If voted to power, AAP will work for SYL construction: Sukhbir Badal

SAD president Sukhbir Badal has charged that if AAP came to power in Punjab, its supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will work for laying of the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal
SAD president Sukhbir Badal addressing a public meeting in Abohar on Friday. He charged that if voted to power, AAP will work for SYL construction. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Abohar/fazilka:
I may be 'sweetest terrorist': Kejriwal responds to Vishwas' separatist charge

Kejriwal rubbished the charges levelled by one of the AAP founders and poet Kumar Vishwas that the former was a supporter of Punjabi separatists
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Jalalabad on Friday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 01:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents
SIT summons Punjab's former DGP Mohammad Mustafa over 'provocative' speech

An SIT probing the “provocative speech” case has summoned Punjab’s former DGP Mohammad Mustafa on February 21 to join the investigation
Punjab’s former DGP Mohammad Mustafa was booked for allegedly giving ‘provocative’ speech at a public meeting in Malerkotla, and the SIT was formed to probe the matter. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Malerkotla
Punjab assembly elections: Campaigning draws to a close in Mohali with road shows, rallies

The five-week, aggressive campaigning for the three assembly seats in Mohali district ended on Friday with multiple roads shows and election rallies; The assembly elections are scheduled for February 20
Congress MLA candidate Balbir Sidhu taking out a road show in Mohali on Friday on the last day of campaigning for the Punjab assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali
Punjab polls: Campaigning ends, parties make last-ditch efforts to woo voters

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and defence minister Rajnath Singh were among the key leaders who campaigned on the last day
Union minister Rajnath Singh during a roadshow with Capt Amarinder Singh in Patiala on Friday.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:21 AM IST
ByGurpreet Singh Nibber
