Election 2022 Live updates: Rahul Gandhi on day-long visit to Punjab

  • Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will vote over seven phases.
Assembly elections are scheduled in five states in February-March.
Assembly elections are scheduled in five states in February-March.(Photo: Mint/HT Representative Image)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 07:59 AM IST
hindustan times.com
Defection politics has intensified in Uttar Pradesh as the state votes in days for the seven-phase assembly elections. While three ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government recently switched over to the Samajwadi Party, Congress leader RPN Singh, a former Union minister in the UPA government, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid attempts to mobilise non-Yadav votes.

On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah said during a meeting with Jat leaders that doors of the BJP are always open for Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary. The RLD chief rebuffed the invitation saying the party should invite the kin of those 700 farmers' whose houses were destroyed during the months-long protest.

"Don't give this invitation to me. Give it to all those 700 farmers' families whose houses you have destroyed," RLD chief tweeted.

Meanwhile, a four-member Trinamool Congress delegation will visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) today to discuss key issues related to the assembly elections in Goa, the party said on Wednesday. The delegation will comprise of Lok Sabha members Saugata Roy and Aparupa Poddar, and Rajya Sabha members Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas.

Goa will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

  Jan 27, 2022 07:58 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi on day-long visit to poll-bound Punjab

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a day-long visit to poll-bound Punjab. He will visit religious places along with 117 candidates in an apparent show of strength ahead of Assembly elections.

Punjab Polls: Rahul Gandhi to visit Punjab along with 117 Congress candidates 

During his day-long visit, Rahul Gandhi would pay obeisance at around 9 am at Sri Harmandir Sahib along with 117 candidates in Amritsar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar during an earlier visit.&nbsp;(HT_PRINT)
Jan 27, 2022 07:25 AM IST
ANI | New Delhi
Bikram Singh Majithia asks EC to step in, says Congress govt violating HC order

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday declined to grant Bikram Singh Majithia protection against arrest but barred the police from arresting him for three days to enable him to approach the Supreme Court to seek anticipatory bail
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has been named the party’s candidate from Majitha and Amritsar East, two assembly segments for Punjab elections (HT Photo/Keshav Singh)
Jan 27, 2022 03:17 AM IST
HT Correspondent
BJP releases second list for U'khand polls, drops 3 sitting MLAs

Rajkumar Thukral from Rudrapur, Deshraj Karnwal from Jhabrera, and Naveen Chandra Dumka from the Lalkua seat have been denied tickets for the upcoming state elections.
BJP flags (Image used for representation)
Jan 27, 2022 03:08 AM IST
HT Correspondent, New Delhi
In surprise move, Congress shifts out Harish Rawat from Ramnagar to Lalkuan

Uttarakhand election: The Congress, which announced its third list of candidates for the February 14 election, has named Harish Rawat’s daughter Anupama from Uttarkhand’s Haridwar Rural assembly seat
Uttarakhand election: Congress leader Harish Rawat will contest the February 14 election from Lalkuan seat in Nanital district, not Ramnagar as announced by the party on Tuesday (PTI)
Jan 27, 2022 02:01 AM IST
Kalyan Das
UP elections: Shah meets Jat leaders; focus on poll arithmetic

Union home minister Amit Shah met key leaders of the Jat community on Wednesday and exhorted them to back the BJP in the upcoming UP elections.
Union minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Jat leaders from UP, ahead of the upcoming elections, at the residence of BJP MP Parvesh Verma, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (PTI)
Jan 27, 2022 04:39 AM IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Punjab elections: Majithia to face Sidhu in Amritsar contest

The Shiromani Akal Dal leader is also contesting the polls from his hometurf Majithia, which he has represented for the past three terms.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia addresses the media in Chandigarh on Wednesday. He will be contesting the upcoming Punjab assembly elections against state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar. (ANI)
Jan 26, 2022 11:52 PM IST
Surjit Singh, Amritsar
Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal to file papers as independent from Panaji

The BJP has fielded Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, who had switched over from the Congress to the BJP in 2019.
File photo of Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, addressing a press conference in Panaji.(ANI)
Jan 26, 2022 10:53 PM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
Charanjit Singh Channi's Dalit outreach with overnight stay at Dera Sachkhand Ballan

After his Dalit outreach in Dera Ballan, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi accused the BSP in Punjab of selling out to the Akali Dal, saying the BSP did not get seats proportionate to the Dalit population in Punjab
Punjb chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi spoke about his overnight stay at Dera Sachkhand Ballan at an election event in Phagwara. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
Jan 26, 2022 08:51 PM IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
SAD fields Bikram Singh Majithia against Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar East

Apart from naming Bikram Singh Majithia as SAD candidate from Amritsar East against Navjot Sidhu, Sukhbir Singh Badal said five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal will fight from the Lambi assembly
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said with Bikram Singh Majithia as the candidate against Navjot Singh Sidhu, Akali Dal workers will ensure that Sidhu loses his security deposit from Amritsar East. (HT Photo/Sameer Sehgal)
Jan 26, 2022 08:25 PM IST
Surjit Singh
BJP says doors open for Jayant Chaudhary, RLD chief responds

Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma said Jayant Chaudhary has chosen the wrong path (allying with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party) and people of the Jat community will speak to him.
File photo of Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary addressing a rally.
Jan 26, 2022 10:42 PM IST
hindustan times.com, New Delhi
Convicted ex-minister's wife is SP's choice for Amethi, Pawan Pandey from Ayodhya

UP elections 2022: SP’s second list for UP elections repeats Pawan Pandey on Ayodhya third time over; gives Amethi ticket to rape convict Gayatri Prasad Prajapati’s wife
UP elections 2022: Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was sentenced to life in November 2021 for gang-rape of a woman between 2015 and 2016 when he was Akhilesh Yadav’s mining minister in UP.
Jan 26, 2022 05:39 PM IST
Pankaj Jaiswal
UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav again slams opinion polls, terms them 'opium polls'

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday described surveys predicting the BJP return to power in the upcoming UP assembly elections as “opium polls”.
Ahead of the upcoming UP elections, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday termed the opinion polls as “opium polls”. (HT Photo)
Jan 27, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Pankaj Jaiswal
'Free hand to police, addiction-free Punjab': Bhagwant Mann makes poll pitch

  • Mann, who is an MP from the Sangrur constituency, also promised to form a drug task force that would have no political interference.
Mann will be fighting the upcoming election from the Dhuri Assembly constituency. (HT File Photo)
Jan 26, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Twitter gears up for assembly elections, rolls out new hashtags. Check details

Weeks before the assembly elections in five states, social media platform Twitter has launched a series of initiatives, and relevant hashtags to give users credible information about the electoral process and start a conversation.
The features are available on Twitter's iOS and Android mobile applications.(ANI)
Jan 26, 2022 08:00 AM IST
hindustan times.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
