Election 2022 Live updates: Rahul Gandhi on day-long visit to Punjab

Defection politics has intensified in Uttar Pradesh as the state votes in days for the seven-phase assembly elections. While three ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government recently switched over to the Samajwadi Party, Congress leader RPN Singh, a former Union minister in the UPA government, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid attempts to mobilise non-Yadav votes.
On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah said during a meeting with Jat leaders that doors of the BJP are always open for Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary. The RLD chief rebuffed the invitation saying the party should invite the kin of those 700 farmers' whose houses were destroyed during the months-long protest.
"Don't give this invitation to me. Give it to all those 700 farmers' families whose houses you have destroyed," RLD chief tweeted.
Meanwhile, a four-member Trinamool Congress delegation will visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) today to discuss key issues related to the assembly elections in Goa, the party said on Wednesday. The delegation will comprise of Lok Sabha members Saugata Roy and Aparupa Poddar, and Rajya Sabha members Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas.
Goa will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 27, 2022 07:58 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi on day-long visit to poll-bound Punjab
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a day-long visit to poll-bound Punjab. He will visit religious places along with 117 candidates in an apparent show of strength ahead of Assembly elections.
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday declined to grant Bikram Singh Majithia protection against arrest but barred the police from arresting him for three days to enable him to approach the Supreme Court to seek anticipatory bail
After his Dalit outreach in Dera Ballan, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi accused the BSP in Punjab of selling out to the Akali Dal, saying the BSP did not get seats proportionate to the Dalit population in Punjab
Apart from naming Bikram Singh Majithia as SAD candidate from Amritsar East against Navjot Sidhu, Sukhbir Singh Badal said five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal will fight from the Lambi assembly
Weeks before the assembly elections in five states, social media platform Twitter has launched a series of initiatives, and relevant hashtags to give users credible information about the electoral process and start a conversation.