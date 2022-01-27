Election 2022 Live updates: Rahul Gandhi on day-long visit to Punjab

Defection politics has intensified in Uttar Pradesh as the state votes in days for the seven-phase assembly elections. While three ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government recently switched over to the Samajwadi Party, Congress leader RPN Singh, a former Union minister in the UPA government, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid attempts to mobilise non-Yadav votes.

On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah said during a meeting with Jat leaders that doors of the BJP are always open for Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary. The RLD chief rebuffed the invitation saying the party should invite the kin of those 700 farmers' whose houses were destroyed during the months-long protest.

"Don't give this invitation to me. Give it to all those 700 farmers' families whose houses you have destroyed," RLD chief tweeted.

Meanwhile, a four-member Trinamool Congress delegation will visit the Election Commission of India (ECI) today to discuss key issues related to the assembly elections in Goa, the party said on Wednesday. The delegation will comprise of Lok Sabha members Saugata Roy and Aparupa Poddar, and Rajya Sabha members Santanu Sen and Abir Ranjan Biswas.

Goa will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.