Assembly polls LIVE: Cong did not waive off farm loans in Punjab, says Thakur

Two days are left for the single-phase assembly election in 117 seats in Punjab and the third phase of voting in 59 seats in Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing flak for its convener Arvind Kejriwal's alleged support to separatists in the state. The AAP on Wednesday dismissed the allegation, first raised by former party leader Vishwas Kumar, by saying that the people of Punjab will not be misled by this propaganda. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to probe the above allegation.

Channi himself is the eye of a storm over his 'UP ke Bhaiye' remark. On Thursday, the chief minister said that his remark was misunderstood and he was referring to those who came from outside Punjab and created disruptions in the state.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto and promised to increase the monthly pension of senior citizens to ₹1,000, setting up a start-up fund worth ₹100 crore and providing two-wheelers to meritorious female college students and many other promises.