Assembly polls LIVE: Cong did not waive off farm loans in Punjab, says Thakur
Assembly elections 2022 LIVE updates: In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing flak for its convener Arvind Kejriwal's alleged support to separatists in the state.
Two days are left for the single-phase assembly election in 117 seats in Punjab and the third phase of voting in 59 seats in Uttar Pradesh.(HT file photo. Representative image)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Two days are left for the single-phase assembly election in 117 seats in Punjab and the third phase of voting in 59 seats in Uttar Pradesh. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing flak for its convener Arvind Kejriwal's alleged support to separatists in the state. The AAP on Wednesday dismissed the allegation, first raised by former party leader Vishwas Kumar, by saying that the people of Punjab will not be misled by this propaganda. Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to probe the above allegation.
Channi himself is the eye of a storm over his 'UP ke Bhaiye' remark. On Thursday, the chief minister said that his remark was misunderstood and he was referring to those who came from outside Punjab and created disruptions in the state.
Meanwhile, in Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto and promised to increase the monthly pension of senior citizens to
₹1,000, setting up a start-up fund worth ₹100 crore and providing two-wheelers to meritorious female college students and many other promises.
Feb 18, 2022 08:39 AM IST
Cong did not waive off farm loans in Punjab, says Thakur
Feb 18, 2022 07:39 AM IST
Will reinstate rule of law in UP: BSP supremo Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati assured that her party will reinstate rule of law in Uttar Pradesh and prevent migration of the youth for employment.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 07:44 AM IST
Attacking Kejriwal, Rahul said, “Kumar Vishwas’ video is viral all over the country in which he has accused Kejriwal of supporting extremism for political gains.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by supporters during 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' rally, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 02:23 AM IST
: Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday sought votes for Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu days after the latter’s wife and former Amritsar East MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu and daughter Rabia Sidhu targeted him on being chosen as the Congress CM face over the state Congress chief
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with Punjab Congress president and candidate from Amritsar East Constituency Navjot Singh Sidhu during a road show in Amritsar. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 02:21 AM IST
BJP has been eyeing urban and SC votes in Sangrur, Dhuri and Barnala amidst farmers’ anger against Central government over “unfulfilled promises” after their stir against the three farm laws
Dhuri BJP candidate Randeep Singh Deol addressing a poll meeting. Eyeing urban and SC votes in Sangrur and Barnala, BJP nominees claimed that they are getting a huge response and the party will form the government in Punjab. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 02:07 AM IST
Congress expelled former Barnala MLA and senior leader Kewal Singh Dhillon from the party for alleged anti-party activities.Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary announced the expulsion
Former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon said he had come to know from social media that the Congress has taken some action against him. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 01:45 AM IST
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal said AAP would ruin Punjab if it is voted to power
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at a rally ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 01:44 AM IST
The PM also took a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for “applauding” Channi’s remarks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Fatehpur.(ANI)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 01:41 AM IST
We like the voting system and democracy, but a poor candidate can’t win an election because votes are being purchased, says Joginder Singh Ugrahan
BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) organised a rally three days ahead of the state elections, and appealed to the gathering to focus on “struggles” to push for their demands.
Published on Feb 18, 2022 01:39 AM IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha exhorted people to vote for an honest and stable government by making his party’s candidates win the elections in Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha during a road show in Ferozepur on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 01:34 AM IST
Only door-to-door campaigning allowed by candidates, supporters after 6pm; EC directs star campaigners, non-voters to leave polling areas in Punjab
Paramilitary forces carrying out a flag march in Patiala ahead of the Punjab polls. (ANI)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 01:28 AM IST
Bhartiya Arthik Party (BAP) president Tarun Jain Bawa, who is fighting on the SSM ticket in Ludhiana, has tied up with labour unionist comrade Tarsem Jodha
Both Tarun Jain Bawa and Tarsem Jodha were seen canvassing for each other in Jawahar Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Jawaddi and Barewal area consisting of large population of workers and small businessmen in Ludhiana. (HT Files)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary described the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal as “A” and “B” teams of the Bharatiya Janata Party
Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary alleged that the BJP had always indulged in false propaganda. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:45 AM IST
When Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra requested her brother Rahul Gandhi to visit Lucknow for a party programme, he told her that he would first visit ‘his home’ (Amethi).
Rahul Gandhi (FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav and Union minister Hardeep Puri campaigned for the Congress and the BJP, respectively, in Mohali
Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav campaigned for Congress in Mohali ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 03:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent , Mohali