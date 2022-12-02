Gujarat Assembly election 2022 LIVE: Over 60% polling in phase 1, second and final leg on Dec 5
A turnout of more than 60% was recorded on Thursday as Gujarat voted in the first round of polling for its assembly election, with the second and final round scheduled for December 5, followed by the counting of votes three days later. As many as 89 of the state's 182 assembly constituencies across nineteen districts went to polls in the first phase of assembly election in the home state of PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.
The ruling BJP has been in power here since 1995, and is hoping for a seventh straight term. However, the bipolar BJP-Congress fight has turned triangular, as the AAP is also in the fray.
Follow all the updates here:
Fri, 02 Dec 2022 07:43 AM
