LS polls: SAD, AAP issued warnings for MCC violations

Chandigarh, The Shiromani Akali Dal and the A have been issued warnings on the directions of the Election Commission for violation of the model code of conduct, said the office of the chief electoral officer, Punjab on Thursday.

The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party got a warning for using the phrase 'Delhi ke Dalal' against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and A candidates in a video which was later deleted by the SAD.

It is a violation of the guidelines of the MCC, according to an official release.

Using children in an election rally of the SAD president has also been deemed to be a violation of the MCC.

The deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer of Ludhiana submitted a report that children were used during an election campaign, it said.

There are clear guidelines from the ECI that children should not be used in election rallies or campaigns, it added.

The SAD has been warned for violating the ECI directions regarding the MCC and directed not to repeat such mistakes in future and to strictly follow the MCC guidelines in true letter and spirit in future.

The A had lodged a complaint with the ECI against SAD chief Badal, accusing him of making a child raise slogans in favour of his party during 'Punjab Bachao Yatra.'

Meanwhile, the A has been refrained from uploading posts or videos like 'Unsacred Games of Punjab'.

Also, the "casteist remarks" used by A candidate from Khadoor Sahib Laljit Singh Bhullar for his political opponents have been considered as a violation of the MCC, it said.

The deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer of Tarn Taran submitted a report that the use of casteist remarks was in violation of the instructions of the ECI, said the release.

The A has been warned for violating the ECI guidelines on MCC and directed not to repeat such a mistake in future and strictly follow the guidelines of the MCC, it said.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

