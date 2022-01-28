‘Many people change parties before polls....we have to fight the good fight’

When former Union minister RPN Singh resigned to join the BJP this week, many observed that Rahul Gandhi’s closest colleagues in the Congress party had now abandoned him. Rajasthan’s former deputy CM Sachin Pliot, who appeared to be on the verge of walking out of the party in 2019 before returning to the fold, spoke to Sunetra Choudhury about the rumblings in the party.

Excerpts:

After RPN Singh’s exit this week, many are suggesting that you are the last man standing from that group of people close to Gandhi who is still in the Congress. How do you respond to that?

Before elections, many people choose to change parties. I think what is far more important is the individual, the party and the ideology that one stands for. The BJP has lost more than a dozen MLAs in UP and sitting ministers have resigned. The same has happened in Uttarakhand. So this coming and going of leaders has happened before. What’s important is that we have to dig in our heels and fight the good fight. The only party that can take on the BJP at the national level is the Congress. We will put up a very good performance and form government in most states.

Isn’t politics also about perception? Doesn’t Singh’s exit send a bad signal?

I am surprised you’re saying that. A sitting cabinet minister of the BJP government in Uttarakhand joins the Congress party (Harak Singh Rawat), a sitting minister in the cabinet of UP, (Swami Prasad Maurya and others) has left the party which claims to be a “double engine sarkar”. The ground is slipping under their feet, that’s why more than a dozen have abandoned the BJP and joined opposition parties. The Congress is absolutely resolute in its determination to expose the government’s functioning both in UP and Uttarakhand, and at the Centre... I think the perception that you talk of can be a media creation, but the fact is that people want a government that can deliver.

According to you, what would be seen as a good performance by your party in UP?

I can tell that we will form government in most states -- we are certain to retain Punjab and form governments in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. In UP, since we have been out of power, it is more of a challenge for us. However, the work we have put in for the last two years will pay dividends and the BJP will be rejected because of the work that Priyanka (Gandhi Vadra) ji and Congress workers have done.

Many have pointed to a picture of four UPA ministers in which only you remain. They blame Rahul Gandhi and say that his team has left. Is that fair criticism?

It’s the party president and top leadership that give opportunities to people to perform. Sonia ji and Rahul ji gave many of us a chance to work in the organisation and in the government. Some have chosen to follow a different political path; that doesn’t mean that those who gave the space and opportunity should be blamed for the actions of the ones that leave. Many people have left the Congress party but many have also joined. We’ve all had ups and downs and we have to fight the good fight.

Many would say that the party has been unfair to you. You wanted to be CM, so what happened?

It’s true that two years ago I had certain issues with functioning of the Rajasthan government, and I felt that it was important that they be resolved. Congress president Mrs Gandhi took cognisance of that and formed a committee to take up those matters. I’m happy that we have started taking steps in the right direction.

So it’s wrong of people to think that younger people in Congress have a low morale right now?

There’s no question of any low morale. We have a huge legacy, huge history and a lot of work to be done. This country needs a strong opposition and in the Congress party, we all understand our responsibility and duty.

Do you think the Congress should take up Trinamool Congress’ offer to ally in Goa?

I don’t think the way the TMC has operated is something that would evoke confidence. Sometime back, they could have said they wanted to help in defeating the BJP. You can’t go around poaching Congress leaders and MLAs and then come and say let’s negotiate. They know they had no presence there of any vote share. But they are free to expand as any party would be.