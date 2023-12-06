Mizoram 2023 Live: Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North and Champhai South counting updates
Live counting updates for Mizoram 2023 assembly seats of Lengteng, Tuichang, Champhai North and Champhai South on Dec 4, 2023
Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.
In 2018, MNF's L. Thangmawia won Lengteng and Tuichang seat went to MNF's Tawnluia. Champhai North seat was claimed by MNF's Z. R. Thiamsanga and MNF's T. J. Lalnantluanga won Champhai South. Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Status
|Lengteng (ST)
|F. Rodingliana
|ZPM
|WON
|Tuichang (ST)
|W. Chhuanawma
|ZPM
|WON
|Champhai North (ST)
|H. Ginzalala
|ZPM
|WON
|Champhai South (ST)
|Clement Lalhmingthanga
|ZPM
|WON
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 06, 2023 07:00 AM ISTCounting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.Topics