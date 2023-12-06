close_game
close_game
News / Elections / Mizoram Assembly Election / Mizoram results 2023 Live: South Tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East and Lunglei West counting updates
Live

Mizoram results 2023 Live: South Tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East and Lunglei West counting updates

Dec 06, 2023 07:00 AM IST
OPEN APP

Live counting updates for Mizoram 2023 assembly seats of South Tuipui, Lunglei North, Lunglei East and Lunglei West on Dec 4, 2023

Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.

Mizoram Assembly Election Results
Mizoram Assembly Election Results

From South Tuipui constituency MNF's R Lalthangliana won the election in 2018 and from Lunglei North MNF's Vanlaltanpuia won the election. From Lunglei East MNF's Lawmawma Tochhawng won the poll, whereas, Lunglei West seat went to MNF's C. Lalrinsanga.Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

ConstituencyCandidatePartyStatus
South Tuipui (ST)Jeje LalpekhluaZPMWON
Lunglei North (ST)V. MalsawmtluangaZPMWON
Lunglei East (ST)LalrinpuiiZPMWON
Lunglei West (ST)T. LalhlimpuiaZPMWON

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 06, 2023 07:00 AM IST
    Counting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023
    Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mizoram mizoram election
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out