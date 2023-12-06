Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mizoram results LIVE: Aizawl West 3, Aizawl South 1, Aizawl South 2, Aizawl South 3 seats

Dec 06, 2023 07:00 AM IST

LIVE counting updates for Mizoram assembly seats of Aizawl West 3, Aizawl South 1, Aizawl South 2, Aizawl South 3 seats, on December 4, 2023

Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister. Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates. Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

Mizoram Assembly Election Results
ConstituencyCandidatePartyStatus
Aizawl West III(ST)V. L. ZaithanzamaZPMWON
Aizawl South I (ST)C. LalsawivungaZPMWON
Aizawl South II (ST)LalchhuanthangaZPMWON
Aizawl South-III (ST)Baryl VanneihsangiZPMWON

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 06 Dec 2023 07:00 AM
    Counting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023
    Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.
