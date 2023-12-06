Mizoram results LIVE: Counting updates from Kolasib, Serlui, Tuivawl and Chalfilh seats
LIVE counting updates for Mizoram assembly seats of Kolasib, Serlui, Tuivawl, Chalfilh, on December 4, 2023
Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.
In 2018, MNF's K. Lalrinliana won with 33% in Kolasib and with 381% margin MNF's Lalrinsanga Ralte won from Serlui. In Tuivawl, Lalchhandama Ralte from MNF won with 39% votes and in Lalrinliana Sailo, who is now a BJP leader won with 40% votes
Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Status
|Kolasib (ST)
|Lalfamkima
|ZPM
|WON
|Serlui (ST)
|Lalrinsanga Ralte
|MNF
|WON
|Tuivawl (ST)
|Lalchhandama Ralte
|MNF
|WON
|Chalfilh (ST)
|Lalbiakzama
|ZPM
|WON
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 06, 2023 07:00 AM ISTCounting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.Topics