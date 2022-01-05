Election rallies amid Covid-19 surge: 'Do you want us to stop campaigning?' asks Delhi minister

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain gave a sharp response to reporters who asked why Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is holding election rallies amid surging cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"Do you want us to stop campaigning in the elections? Should we not fight these elections?" Jain said at a press briefing. The question was asked in connection with a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in cities, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus becoming dominant in places like Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi Health Minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain responds to his party holding elections rallies amid surging cases of COVID-19; says, "Do you want us to stop campaigning in the elections?" pic.twitter.com/KanMNgdNlz — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

At the same press briefing, Satyendar Jain said that the number of Covid-19 cases are expected to cross the 10,000-mark today and the test positivity too may go beyond 10 per cent.

The AAP, which is in power in Delhi, has been campaigning extensively in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and other states where elections are due this year. It is aiming to unseat the ruling parties in all these states.

AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been visiting these states to campaign for the party, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Kejriwal said on Twitter that he is isolating at home since he has mild symptoms.

The AAP chief has undertaken several trips to poll-bound states Uttarakhand and Punjab to campaign for his party. On Monday, he addressed AAP’s ‘Nav Parivartan Yatra’ at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Amit Rawat, media coordinator for AAP in Uttarakhand, said after Kejriwal announced that he tested positive, nearly 20 state leaders who shared stage with him or met him during or before the rally have been isolating at home.

India, meanwhile, recorded a huge spike in its daily Covid-19 tally, with more than 58,000 fresh cases. The number of Omicron cases in the country also crossed the 2,000-mark on Wednesday.

India has had more than 35 million cases, the second highest tally after the United States

The health ministry reported 534 new deaths on Wednesday, taking that toll to 482,551.