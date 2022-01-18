Supreme Court to hear petition seeking action on parties hiding criminal records

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission to deregister political parties for hiding criminal case records of candidates along with the reason for their selection.

The public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed by advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay before a bench led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana in connection with the Samajwadi Party's decision to field alleged gangster Nahid Hasan from Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana assembly seat for next month’s elections.

Upadhyay claimed that the party did not disclose about Hasan's criminal antecedents either on its website or through print or social media and let him file his nomination.

He said that hiding past criminal records contradicts a citizen's fundamental right to cast vote freely and fairly as provided under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution.

During assembly polls last year, the Supreme Court had held eight political parties guilty for contempt of court for breach of the directions by not publishing criminal antecedents.

The petitioner has sought an urgent listing, although the Supreme Court did not specify any date for hearing the matter.