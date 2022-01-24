Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / On Samajwadi Party's jailed faces, UP law minister Brajesh Pathak says this
elections

On Samajwadi Party's jailed faces, UP law minister Brajesh Pathak says this

Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak wondered what did the previous ruling regime that gave poll tickets to such individuals would want to do with the state.
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Deepak Gupta/HT)
Updated on Jan 24, 2022 09:23 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said it was a matter of concern that for the upcoming Assembly election in the state, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party fielded people charged for inciting riot, murder and rape, besides being booked under Gangster Act and National Security Act (NSA). 

Pathak wondered what did the previous ruling regime that gave poll tickets to such individuals would want to do with the state.

Earlier in the day, the Samajwadi Party (SP) released its first list of candidates among whom jailed parliamentarian Azam Khan was named. His son, Abdullah Azam Khan, who is out on bail after spending 23 months in jail, is also in the fray. While Azam Khan, who is lodged in Sitapur Jail since February 2020, will be a candidate from his traditional Rampur seat, his son will contest from Suar Tanda Assembly constituency.

Among other key contenders, the SP announced Akhilesh's name from Karhal in Mainpuri district and Nahid Hasan from Kairana. Hasan is also in jail after being slapped with charged under the stringent Gangsters Act. His bail was recently rejected. 

RELATED STORIES

“It is a matter of concern. Today is UP Day and on this occasion, the list (of candidates) given by SP is very painful. People booked under Gangster Act, NSA, booked for riots, murders, dacoity, rape have been given tickets. What do they want to do about UP?” Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further urged people of the state to have patience and wait till results of the seven-phased Assembly election are declared on March 10. “The BJP will get more than 300 seats,” he said.

 

Topics
up election
