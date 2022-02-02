UP polls: Denied ticket by BJP, will minister Swati Singh join SP? She explains

Uttar Pradesh minister Swati Singh on Wednesday dismissed reports she will leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and join the Samajwadi Party (SP), a day after being denied ticket for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

“Do I look angry? I was only 17 when I joined the party's student council. I am fully committed to the BJP. I will stay here and also die here. Whatever responsibility I'm entrusted with in the future, I will fulfil it with complete integrity,” Singh said, according to Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan.

Singh, currently a minister of state (independent charge) in the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, further said no worker should question the decision taken by the party leadership, adding that whatever has been done, must have been done for good.

I am part of BJP and will continue to remain so throughout my life. No worker should question the decision taken by the party leadership. The party must have done it for good: UP Minister Swati Singh on not being given ticket in this Assembly election pic.twitter.com/CbqseViyEU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2022

The Jharkhand-born politician is the ruling party's sitting MLA from the Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency in Lucknow, the state capital. However, this time, the BJP has fielded former Enforcement Directorate (ED) joint director Rajeshwar Singh, who joined the party recently after opting for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) from service.

Meanwhile, Swati Singh's husband Dayashankar Singh, who himself was in the fray to contest from Sarojini Nagar, described the party's candidate list as ‘great’. He said, “The party has put a lot of thought behind the list. I welcome the decision of giving Sarojini Nagar ticket to Rajeshwar Singh.”

BJP's candidate list is great, party has put a lot of thought behind it. This time we'll win 9/9 seats. I welcome the decision of giving Sarojini Nagar ticket to Rajeshwar Singh, former ED Jt-Dir: BJP UP vice-president Dayashankar Singh,after being denied ticket#UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/NKgSlK94Sj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 2, 2022

From Sarojini Nagar, Rajeshwar Singh will be challenged by the SP's Abhishek Mishra.

Reports of Swati Singh possibly shifting to the Akhilesh Yadav-led party came in the backdrop of last month's defections from the BJP to the SP, the most high-profile of which was that of then labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya. The Bharatiya Janata Party responded by inducting Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and the sister-in-law of Akhilesh Yadav.

Assembly elections in the country's most populous state will take place in seven phases, from February 10 to March 7. The polling for rounds 2-6 will be conducted on February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3. The counting of votes for all 403 assembly constituencies is scheduled for March 10.