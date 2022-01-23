Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan among SP's star campaigners

Senior party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, party secretary-general Ram Gopal Yadav, and MLA Swami Prasad Maurya are among the star campaigners.
Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.(Pramod Adhikari)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 01:25 PM IST
ANI | , Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party on Sunday released a list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

Senior party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and party president Akhilesh Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, party secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav, and MLA Swami Prasad Maurya are among the star campaigners.

Earlier, it was informed that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

assembly election mulayam singh yadav jaya bachchan samajwadi party
