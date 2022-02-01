UP, Punjab elections: Akhilesh, Channi among key leaders to file nominations

Prominent leaders across political parties filed their nomination papers on Monday for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav registered his nomination from the Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh, the first time that the four-time Member of Parliament (MP) is contesting an assembly seat.

In Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal filed his nomination from Lambi, his son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal from Jalalabad, former chief minister Amarinder Singh from Patiala and chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Bhadaur, the second seat he’s fighting from.

In Karhal, Yadav called his nomination “a mission” and said that he didn’t intend to campaign in the constituency.

“I am leaving my election from the seat to the party leaders and the people in the constituency. I have to go to many places across the state. If I get an opportunity, I will try to come here to campaign,” the SP president said.

When asked whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may field his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav for the seat, Yadav said, “Whosoever contests (against me) will face defeat.”

Shortly afterwards, the BJP fielded Agra MP and Union minister of state SP Baghel from the seat.

Yadav reached his ancestral village of Saifai in Etawah on Sunday evening and left on Monday for the Mainpuri collectorate, about 30 km away. He filed his nomination around noon.

“The leaders have assured me there is no need for me to come here, but (they have said) do come after the victory,” the former chief minister added. UP goes to the polls in seven phases beginning February 10. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Yadav is the sitting Azamgarh MP.

Karhal is scheduled to go to the polls on February 20 in the third phase of the seven-phase UP assembly polls. It has been a stronghold of the SP since 1993, with only one exception. In the 2002 assembly election, the seat went to the BJP.

Mainpuri, in which the Karhal assembly segment falls, is SP chief patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Lok Sabha constituency.

In Punjab, ninety-four-year old Parkash Singh Badal is so far the oldest candidate to be in the poll fray. He is contesting for eleventh time, and Lambi has been his home constituency since 1997.

Nominations for election to 117 constituencies will end on Tuesday, after which scrutiny will take place on February 2 and withdrawal of nominations by the candidates is scheduled the next day (February 3). Punjab goes to the polls on February 20.

Amarinder Singh filed papers from Patiala, of which he is scion of the erstwhile royal family. He is representing the Punjab lok congress (PLC), the outfit floated after being ousted by the Congress as chief minister last year.

“With the Narendra Modi government set to remain at the Centre for at least another seven years, the PLC could transform the state with their support if voted to power,” the former chief minister said.

Channi submitted his poll papers from Bhadaur. The CM is also contesting from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib, from where he is a three-time lawmaker.

After filing his nomination papers, Channi said: “I have come with a mission in Malwa (region),” and noted that the area is backward in terms of development.

“Though Capt (Amarinder Singh) and Badal sahib (Parkash Singh Badal) were there, the area lacked development,” he said while promising to uplift the area.

SAD president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal filed his nomination from Jalalabad. He is sitting MP from Ferozur.

Wife of SAD’s firebrand leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Ganieve Kaur, filed her nominations from the Majitha constituency, which is represented by her husband.