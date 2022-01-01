Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat: BJP’s biggest tests before 2024

If there are two states which are critical to understanding the political fortunes of present-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), they are Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. The latter gave the BJP a leader like Narendra Modi, who led the political rejuvenation of the party after two back-to-back losses in the 2004 and 2009 general elections. Narendra Modi would not have graduated from the chief minister of Gujarat to the Prime Minister of India without the landslide victory his party achieved in India’s biggest state, Uttar Pradesh, in the 2014 elections. The BJP, along with its ally, the Apna Dal, won 73 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014.

Both these states will go to the polls in 2022. It will not be an exaggeration to say that the credibility (or lack of it) of the BJP’s claim to another national victory in 2024 will depend on the results the 2022 Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat elections. This makes the Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat polls the biggest political events worth watching out for in 2022.

To be sure, the two contests are likely to be very different. Gujarat has had a BJP government since 1998, which makes it the longest running government for a political party in the country at the moment. This unique feat brings both strength and weakness for the BJP. It has not lost an assembly or Lok Sabha election in the state in a very long time and the Opposition, in this case, the Congress will have a difficult time in countering the notion of the BJP’s invincibility. On the other hand, the anti-incumbency headwinds, especially given the general levels of high economic distress, are going to be high for the BJP. If the former triumphs over the BJP’s strong organisation and Narendra Modi’s personal connect with the state, it could mean a lot of trouble for the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

On the other hand, Yogi Adityanath will become the first chief minister of the BJP to have completed a full-term in Uttar Pradesh. The political dominance and stability of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has been accompanied by a continuous churning in the Opposition ranks. In 2014, major opposition parties – the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress – contested separately against the BJP. In 2017, the SP and the Congress came together in an alliance and 2019 saw a (unimaginable) coming together of the SP and BSP to challenge the BJP. 2022 elections are perhaps going to see the SP join ranks with smaller parties including the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in the crucial jat-dominated – they were active participants in the farmers’ protests which forced the government to repeal the three farm laws – western part of the state. Whether the 2022 results are on the same lines, namely the BJP coming out as a big winner once again, or not, will be the biggest political question before the 2024 elections.

