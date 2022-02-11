Do we ask Rahul Gandhi if he is Rajiv Gandhi's son: Assam CM Sarma in Uttarakhand

Assam chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said his party never sought proof of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He said this while hitting out at the Congress for repeatedly raising doubts about India’s surgical strikes and vaccines against the coronavirus disease.

Sarma, a former Congress leader who had switched camps in 2015, is in Uttarakhand to campaign for the BJP for the upcoming Assembly election in the hill state.

“The Congress asked for proof of surgical strikes, authenticity of vaccine. Did we ever ask proof from Rahul Gandhi of being Rajiv Gandhi's son?” he said.

The Assam CM further hit out at Gandhi over his “union of states” remark saying the Congress is indulging into the politics of polarisation.

“Sometimes they say India is not a nation, but a union of states. Hearing all this makes one feel if Jinnah's soul has entered into the Congress. They say it's right to open madrasas, opening Muslim universities is right. They also say it's right to wear hijab. It's only right for their politics of polarisation to end. I think it will end to a large extent after the elections in the five states,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.